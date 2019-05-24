Confused Dude Lights a Cigarette on Spirit Airlines Flight

Now, here’s a sight you (thankfully) don’t see too often in life: a man reaches inside his pocket and takes out a lighter, and lights up a cigarette on an airplane. He then reclines in his seat and closes his eyes, to thoroughly enjoy his nicotine break.

She thought the man was “inebriated” so she probably didn’t want the extra hassle of having to reason with a man who was clearly not in his right mind. He also kept having regular “outbursts” she writes.



“Throughout the flight, I could hear him making loud outbursts. Roughly 40 minutes before we landed, he laid across the two seats with his butt towards me. He continued his loud outbursts and began aggressively flipping the tray open and closed, then he sat up,” she says, as posted by



“I saw him take the cigarettes and lighter out of his pocket. I pulled out my phone and started to record as he lit the cigarette. The man across from us became nervous and flagged the attendant down as I recorded. The attendant put the cigarette out on the tray and took his boarding pass. He didn't have any other issues, and when we landed, the airport police took him off the flight first,” the woman continues.



The most shocking part of the video is that the man seems genuinely surprised that he’s holding a lit cigarette. When the flight attendant comes over and informs him that he’s not allowed to smoke on the plane, he’s all like, “Whaaaat? Oh god, sorry!,” as if he literally had no idea how that cigarette got there in the first place.



In comments to the video, people point out what looks like a pocket knife in one of his pockets, blasting TSA for letting him board the plane with both a lighter and a weapon. While we can’t say for sure about the knife, it does seem strange that he was allowed to get on board with the lighter.



