Panicked Aer Lingus Passengers Climb on Plane Wings During Rapid Disembarkation

More on this:

1 Delta Airlines Passenger Gets Gun Past TSA, Flies it From Atlanta to Japan

2 Badass Grannie is Oldest Skydiver in The World at 102

3 Man Hit And Killed by Boeing 737 in Moscow, While Running From The Police

4 Passenger Tries to Burn His Clothes at The Airport Because of Canceled Flight

5 UFO Sightings in Ireland Prompt Investigation by Irish Aviation Authority