New Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted on Nurburgring, Touring Package Rumored

Walk into a Porsche showroom today asking about the 992 Neunelfer and you'll be introduced to four derivatives, namely the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, together with their Cabriolet incarnations. Heck, you might even get your dealer to talk about the imminent base Carrera/Carrera Cabriolet. And from this point on, things get uber-spicy, since the 992 Turbo and GT3 are currently in their final development phase.
We've discussed the new Porsche 911 Turbo on multiple occasions, with this leak being one of the most important. However, we are now here to focus on the 2020/2021 Porche 911 GT3.
Prototypes of the entry-level GT Division Neunelfer are currently running wild on the Nurburgring, as you'll notice in the brief piece of footage at the bottom of the page.
The clip's aural side also confirms the fact that the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay. And, as other prototypes have shown, we can say the same about the optional manual transmission.
Of course, the PDK tranny, in its new eight-speed form, will also be offered. And since the Carrera S implementation isn't necessarily sharper than that of the seven-speed unit it replaces, I'm expecting this to change for the GT3.
Of course, there are still some important questions that remain unanswered. For instance, will Porsche bring back the Touring Package for the GT3?
On one hand, the success of the TP, along with this helping the 911 on its quest to stray true to the clean shape of the original, are strong arguments in favor of the return.
Then again, the massive rear wing, which leads the aggressive aero update brought by the generation change, means that the gap between the standard GT3 and the Touring Package would be increased. So here's to hoping Zuffenhausen once again allows us to opt for the clean look of the TP.
Prototypes of the entry-level GT Division Neunelfer are currently running wild on the Nurburgring, as you'll notice in the brief piece of footage at the bottom of the page.
The clip's aural side also confirms the fact that the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay. And, as other prototypes have shown, we can say the same about the optional manual transmission.
Of course, the PDK tranny, in its new eight-speed form, will also be offered. And since the Carrera S implementation isn't necessarily sharper than that of the seven-speed unit it replaces, I'm expecting this to change for the GT3.
Of course, there are still some important questions that remain unanswered. For instance, will Porsche bring back the Touring Package for the GT3?
On one hand, the success of the TP, along with this helping the 911 on its quest to stray true to the clean shape of the original, are strong arguments in favor of the return.
Then again, the massive rear wing, which leads the aggressive aero update brought by the generation change, means that the gap between the standard GT3 and the Touring Package would be increased. So here's to hoping Zuffenhausen once again allows us to opt for the clean look of the TP.
View this post on Instagram
| Do you like the sound ? 🤩 ☆ Join us 👉🏼 @porsche.universe 🏁 ☆ ☆ 📸 : @📹 : @automotive_mike Partners ⤵️ • @class_6six • @Porsche_Switzerland TAG 👉🏼 #Porscheuniverse ✔️ ________________________________ #Porsche #porscheclub #Porsche911 #Porschemoment #instaporshe #carswithoutlimits #amazingcars247 #blacklist #flatsix #gt2rs #gt4 #gt3rs #911Turbo #itswhitenoise #carlifestyle #Petrolhead #goodwood #911speedster #drivetastefully #petrolicious #porsche992 #991gt3