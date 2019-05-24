New Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted on Nurburgring, Touring Package Rumored

Walk into a Porsche showroom today asking about the 992 Neunelfer and you'll be introduced to four derivatives, namely the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, together with their Cabriolet incarnations. Heck, you might even get your dealer to talk about the imminent base Carrera/Carrera Cabriolet. And from this point on, things get uber-spicy, since the 992 Turbo and GT3 are currently in their final development phase.