One man from Italy boarded a Ryanair flight from Pisa Airport that he thought would take him to Cagliari, Sardinia, CNN reports. Instead, he ended up in mainland Italy, in Bari, and he only realized what had happened when the plane landed.To make matters worse, he didn’t have any more money to book the correct flight. Video of the rage he went into when he found out has been posted to Twitter by fellow passenger Vito Scotella.The man isn’t seen in the video but his voice rings loud over the noise of the entire cabin getting ready to de-plane. He’s furious with flight attendants because he passed through 2 different checks and wasn’t told on either that he was getting on the wrong plane.“I went to the wrong gate? And how did you manage to get me through ticket checks?” he can be heard saying. “I have to meet a friend who is sick in Cagliari. I spent 400 euros. I have no money left.”Scotella tells CNN that the snafu probably occurred because both flights took off at about the same time because of an unexpected delay. Passengers boarded the flights by walking across the tarmac, so the man probably got confused then. Still, “they probably didn't check his ticket when he got on the plane,” Scotella adds.In a statement to La Repubblica, Ryanair says the incident is now subject to an investigation. “We have asked the operator in charge of ground assistance services for Ryanair planes and passengers at the Pisa airport to shed light on this case and make sure it does not happen again,” the airline says.No word on whether they left the poor bloke (literally so, in this case) in Bari or made sure he got to visit his sick friend in Sardinia.