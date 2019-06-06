Man Forced to Sleep in Vomit-Covered Chair in Business Class, on British Airways

When you pay the extra money to upgrade to business class, you expect to at least be heard when you make a valid complaint and not to be left to sleep in a vomit-covered chair.

Dave Gildea works as VP at a Silicon Valley software company, so he spends a lot of time flying in and out of the U.K. On this flight in particular, he didn’t notice anything wrong until 2 hours into the 10-hour journey, when he pulled up the footrest so he could have a nap.



To his surprise, he found dried vomit on the footrest and on the wall, so he called over a flight attendant to complain. He didn’t think he would get this kind of indifferent response, he admits for the publication.



“I went to the cabin crew and the attendants first response was ‘was this here when you boarded?’ but it was clear it was dried in,” Gildea says. “He didn't offer a seat change or an apology, so I asked for a blanket to cover it up so I could put my feet down. Of course as I slept, I moved around on the blanket so I woke up with dried vomit on my feet. With the price I paid for the ticket, I was shocked.”



The most frustrating part, he continues, is that he contacted British Airways right after the incident but he’s yet to get a response. On the other hand, BA and other airlines are very quick to take your money, he adds.



The Sun reached out to BA and they issued the standard response, without saying if they’ve been in contact with Gildea. “We pride ourselves on delivering a high standard of service and an enjoyable experience on board our flights, and we are sorry that on this occasion this fell short of our customers' expectations,” the statement says.



