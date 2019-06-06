autoevolution
 

Man Forced to Sleep in Vomit-Covered Chair in Business Class, on British Airways

6 Jun 2019, 11:32 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
When you pay the extra money to upgrade to business class, you expect to at least be heard when you make a valid complaint and not to be left to sleep in a vomit-covered chair.
11 photos
Kitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk Flyer
A British Airways Silver Member who booked a flight on British Airways decided to upgrade to Business on a late May flight out of London, to Seattle. He ended up sleeping on a vomit-covered chair and with dried vomit on his pants, which was, as he puts it to The Sun, “pretty disgusting.”

Dave Gildea works as VP at a Silicon Valley software company, so he spends a lot of time flying in and out of the U.K. On this flight in particular, he didn’t notice anything wrong until 2 hours into the 10-hour journey, when he pulled up the footrest so he could have a nap.

To his surprise, he found dried vomit on the footrest and on the wall, so he called over a flight attendant to complain. He didn’t think he would get this kind of indifferent response, he admits for the publication.

“I went to the cabin crew and the attendants first response was ‘was this here when you boarded?’ but it was clear it was dried in,” Gildea says. “He didn't offer a seat change or an apology, so I asked for a blanket to cover it up so I could put my feet down. Of course as I slept, I moved around on the blanket so I woke up with dried vomit on my feet. With the price I paid for the ticket, I was shocked.”

The most frustrating part, he continues, is that he contacted British Airways right after the incident but he’s yet to get a response. On the other hand, BA and other airlines are very quick to take your money, he adds.

The Sun reached out to BA and they issued the standard response, without saying if they’ve been in contact with Gildea. “We pride ourselves on delivering a high standard of service and an enjoyable experience on board our flights, and we are sorry that on this occasion this fell short of our customers' expectations,” the statement says.

Falling short of expectations is an understatement for having to lie down on top of someone else’s dried vomit.
airplane British Airways business class London UK safety
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
AUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW M8 CoupeBMW M8 Coupe Premium CoupeSEAT Mii electricSEAT Mii electric MiniAll car models  
 
 