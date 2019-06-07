Harrison Ford Goes Skydiving for the First Time at 76

As the saying goes, age is but a number. Actor Harrison Ford may be 76 years old but he’s not letting that stop him from jumping out of a plane for the first time ever.

6 photos



Ellen seems shocked that a guy like Ford, an experienced airplane pilot, had never thought about skydiving before. In reply, he says he would have probably never done it, had it not been for Liam.



You might not be able to tell from Ford’s lack of expression (which is actually a staple of all his interviews), but he swears he loved it. He says the experience was “great fun,” that he wasn’t nervous at all and that he was actually “looking forward to it.”



“It was fun. It was great. I did like it,” Ford stresses to an apparently not fully convinced Ellen. Proof that Ford did like it is the fact that he plans to take Liam on more jumps, this time on their own. For that to happen, both father and son will have to undergo training, but the star is looking forward to it.



“We're not talking to his mother [Calista Flockhart] about it,” Ford says. “Next time, I want to leave that guy [the ‘actual skydiver’] on the ground. He seemed like a very nice guy, but I want to take the training and then be able to do it myself.”



Harrison Ford is not the only celebrity to profess a love for skydiving, with or without an instructor. Perhaps the actor who most famously loves all extreme sports is Tom Cruise, who has made a reputation for himself for doing his own stunts, even when they include dangerous



And he has no plans to stop here, either. On a recent family vacation to New Zealand, Ford let himself be talked into skydiving by his 18-year-old son Liam, the actor reveals on a recent chat with Ellen DeGeneres for her daily show.Ellen seems shocked that a guy like Ford, an experienced airplane pilot, had never thought about skydiving before. In reply, he says he would have probably never done it, had it not been for Liam.You might not be able to tell from Ford’s lack of expression (which is actually a staple of all his interviews), but he swears he loved it. He says the experience was “great fun,” that he wasn’t nervous at all and that he was actually “looking forward to it.”“It was fun. It was great. I did like it,” Ford stresses to an apparently not fully convinced Ellen. Proof that Ford did like it is the fact that he plans to take Liam on more jumps, this time on their own. For that to happen, both father and son will have to undergo training, but the star is looking forward to it.“We're not talking to his mother [Calista Flockhart] about it,” Ford says. “Next time, I want to leave that guy [the ‘actual skydiver’] on the ground. He seemed like a very nice guy, but I want to take the training and then be able to do it myself.”Harrison Ford is not the only celebrity to profess a love for skydiving, with or without an instructor. Perhaps the actor who most famously loves all extreme sports is Tom Cruise, who has made a reputation for himself for doing his own stunts, even when they include dangerous HALO (High Altitude, Low Open) jumps