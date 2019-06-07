Curiosity Rover Snaps a Selfie, Shows Us Martian Clay as Telltale Sign of Water

5 A Bentley Anniversary Book Is More Expensive Than Most Bentley Cars

2 Bentley Centenary Concept Going Official On July 10th

1 2020 Bentley Flying Spur Revealed, Full Details Still to Come

More on this:

This Bentley Prepares To Break the Pikes Peak Record For Production Cars

After a record-setting run with the Bentayga last year, Bentley returns to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with the Continental GT . The record to beat is 10:26.9 with the help of a twin-turbo W12 and none other than Rhys Millen. 18 photos



As you can tell from the photo gallery, the 2+2 grand tourer comes with a special livery, carbon-ceramic braking system, and the number 100 on the rear window, both doors, and front grille. That’s a nod to the British automaker’s centenary, a once-in-a-lifetime milestone for a brand as prestigious as



“We have taken much learning from our successful visit to Pikes Peak last year with the Bentayga and applied it to our preparations this time around,” said Brian Gush, director of motorsport. “We are proud to demonstrate the breadth of abilities of the Continental GT in competition on a global stage.”



Speaking of which, the start line is located at 9,300 feet above sea level while the finish line is at 14,100 feet. At that height, the air is one-third less dense than at sea level, and this is where a twin-turbo engine works its magic better than a naturally aspirated powerplant. 90-degree temperatures are another factor, and the lack of oxygen impacts the driver as well. To fend off this predicament, Millen will breathe through an on-board oxygen system connected to his helmet.



The W12 in the Continental GT is tuned to 635 PS. That’s 25 fewer horsepower than the engine in the Bentayga Speed, but then again, the 2+2 grand tourer is more agile thanks to the lower center of gravity and 2,244-kilogram curb weight as opposed to 2,491 kilograms.



Maximum torque? 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) is a lot by all accounts, and better still, the twin-turbo setup allows the Continental GT to exploit this earth-shattering force from 1,350 to 4,500 rpm. Like the Porsche Panamera, the transmission is an 8-speed DCT as opposed to a torque-converter automatic in the Bentley Bentayga.



The King of the Mountain veteran will get behind the wheel on June 30th, hoping to bring the Continental GT across the finish line at the Race to the Clouds faster than any other series-production car. “It really checks every box as the most competitive vehicle you could arm yourself,” said Millen. “You have to be calm, focused, and process everything that you have to.”As you can tell from the photo gallery, the 2+2 grand tourer comes with a special livery, carbon-ceramic braking system, and the number 100 on the rear window, both doors, and front grille. That’s a nod to the British automaker’s centenary, a once-in-a-lifetime milestone for a brand as prestigious as Bentley “We have taken much learning from our successful visit to Pikes Peak last year with the Bentayga and applied it to our preparations this time around,” said Brian Gush, director of motorsport. “We are proud to demonstrate the breadth of abilities of the Continental GT in competition on a global stage.”Speaking of which, the start line is located at 9,300 feet above sea level while the finish line is at 14,100 feet. At that height, the air is one-third less dense than at sea level, and this is where a twin-turbo engine works its magic better than a naturally aspirated powerplant. 90-degree temperatures are another factor, and the lack of oxygen impacts the driver as well. To fend off this predicament, Millen will breathe through an on-board oxygen system connected to his helmet.The W12 in the Continental GT is tuned to 635 PS. That’s 25 fewer horsepower than the engine in the Bentayga Speed, but then again, the 2+2 grand tourer is more agile thanks to the lower center of gravity and 2,244-kilogram curb weight as opposed to 2,491 kilograms.Maximum torque? 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) is a lot by all accounts, and better still, the twin-turbo setup allows the Continental GT to exploit this earth-shattering force from 1,350 to 4,500 rpm. Like the Porsche Panamera, the transmission is an 8-speed DCT as opposed to a torque-converter automatic in the Bentley Bentayga.