New Ram 1500 Pickup Recalled Over Airbag Problem

One-third of 2019 trucks are still at dealerships according to Ram, and to date, the Detroit-based automaker isn’t aware of crashes or injuries related to this problem. Dealerships are to replace the control module controlling the airbags or update the software. The thing is, how could the QA people at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles give the go-ahead to so many pickups with bad lines of code?Quality assurance has been going down at FCA for a long, long time. The ill-fated push to merge with Renault doesn’t come as a surprise considering how hard the future is for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in areas such as in-car connectivity, assisted and autonomous driving, battery cell technologies, and electric vehicles.Since it was introduced in early 2018 for the 2019 model year, the fifth generation of the Ram 1500 has been recalled multiple times for extremely different problems. The defrost system, brake pedal, steering wheel, driveshaft, power steering, cruise control, there’s a lot to take into consideration before ordering this pickup over the F-150 and Silverado 1500. On the upside, there’s no denying the Ram is the most luxurious of America’s best-selling workhorses.Pricing for 2019 starts at $33,190 before destination charge, and customers are treated to a wide selection of options. Trim levels, for example, include the Tradesman, Big Horn, Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Laramie Longhorn, and luxed-up Limited. Be it quad or crew cab, the 1500 has a cheaper alternative from none other than Ram.The previous generation of the half-ton pickup is available for 2019 at $27,295 excluding destination, now called 1500 Classic. From the standpoint of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the biggest difference between the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 of the old and new Ram 1500 is the eTorque mild-hybrid system.