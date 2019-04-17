2019 Ram HD Now Available As Kentucky Derby Edition

Even though the heavy-duty segment is busier than ever before, Ram continues to lead in terms of styling, luxury, and technology. The Fiat Chrysler-owned truck manufacturer doesn’t shy away from special editions either, and for this edition of the New York Auto Show, the Kentucky Derby Edition is back!

As part of the Kentucky Derby treatment, the



The engine of choice for the heavy-duty Ram truck is the 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel. Capable of more than 1,000 pound-feet of torque, this powerplant offers up to 35,100 pounds of towing capability. The 6.4-liter HEMI V8 serves as the entry-level choice in this segment, and customers of the Kentucky Derby can choose between rear- or four-wheel drive, Mega Cab or Crew Cab, and single rear wheel or dual rear wheel. As far as bed lenghts are concerned, options include 6” 4’ and 8".



Care to guess how much this bad boy costs? The most affordable Kentucky Derby in heavy-duty flavor starts at $66,890 plus $1,695 for the destination charge. Move on up to the 3500, and you're looking at $68,240 plus $1,695. Production is limited to 1,000 examples of the breed, and sales kick off in the third quarter of 2019.