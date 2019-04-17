2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Starts at EUR 47,700, Only Diesel to Sell at First

On the same day Mercedes-AMG announced the availability of the facelift version of the GLC 63, Mercedes-Benz released the price list for its most recent model in the SUV segment, for both the conventional and coupe body styles.
To be on the market in July 2019 but already available for order, the new GLC will for some reason be sold at first only with diesel engines, namely in the 200 and 200 d configurations, both equipped with the 4MATIC drive system.
The 200 develops 163 hp from a four-cylinder in-line engine and will be priced from EUR 47,724 in the conventional body style and EUR 52,056 for the coupe. The more powerful 220 d uses the same engine, only that it develops 194 hp. This configuration will sell from EUR 49,486 for the SUV and EUR 53,722 for the SUV coupe.
The German carmaker did not say when the entire lineup of engines – and a comprehensive one at that - will be rolled out, mentioning only that other engine variants will follow.
The gasoline units deployed in the new interpretation of the SUV are of particular interest, as they all are to be electrified with the help of Mercedes’ EQ Boost mild-hybrid system – a 48-volt on-board electrical system with belt-driven starter-generator.
The prices mentioned above are just the starting point of the GLC experience for customers. A wide range of available options and packages will be offered, ranging from driver assistance technologies to comfort and visual enhancements.
The most expensive suite of features is the Driving Assistance Package – EUR 2,499 - that includes pretty much all the technologies that make a driver’s life easier on today’s roads.
Even the revolutionary MBUX system, which is offered as standard on the model, can be further tweaked with new instrument displays and augmented reality, adding between EUR 700 and EUR 900 to the cost of the car.
Full details on the available options can be found in the document attached below.