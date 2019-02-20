autoevolution

2019 Ram HD Retails At $35,090, High-Output Cummins Adds $11,795 To the Price

Even though it's not the most competent pickup in the segment, the 2019 Ram HD certainly is the most luxurious. The sophisticated suspension setup also translates to the best ride quality possible, and as expected, these traits come at a price.
Including the $1,695 destination fee, the cheapest 2500 for the 2019 model year is $35,090, sporting the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 gasoline engine. The 3500 comes in at $36,445, and if you want the 1,000-lb.ft. Cummins turbo diesel, prepare to pony up $11,795 over the starting price.

"In launching the new 2019 Ram HD pickups and Chassis Cab trucks, we knew it was important to offer class-leading capability, features and technology,” declared Reid Bigland, head of Ram at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. "We feel that we've delivered the right mix that Ram Truck customers - across a broad spectrum - will appreciate."

Every HEMI V8 configuration, be it rear- or four-wheel drive, comes with the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic. The lesser Cummins and high-output version, on the other hand, are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The 1,000-lb.ft. Cummins is exclusive to the Ram 3500.

Capable of towing up to 35,100 pounds, the Ram HD features a payload of 7,680 pounds when properly equipped. Customers who prefer the Chassis Cab should expect a starting price of $36,445, exactly the same as the 3500 in 3500 4x2 Regular Cab Tradesman LWD configuration.

The most expensive Ram HD is the 3500 4x4 Mega Cab Limited SWB, starting at $68,745. Opt for the Cummins and a couple of other options, and you’re looking at $80,000 for the inline-six turbo diesel-engined leviathan.

In addition to the five-link coil suspension, the 2500 can be configured with air suspension and the 3500 is available with supplemental air bag suspension. According to Ram, the “heaviest haulers are built for unforgiving duty cycles while achieving new levels of efficiency and up-fitter friendliness.”

Those who believe there’s no replacement for displacement should look forward to the 2020 Ford Super Duty, which has been upgraded with a 7.3-liter pushrod V8. For maximum towing capacity, the Chevrolet Silverado HD is rated at up to 35,500 pounds.
