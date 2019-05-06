Ram Remains Focused On Dakota Revival, 1500 Classic Soldiers On

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is lacking in the mid-size department as far as pickup trucks are concerned. Even though Ram offers the 1500 and 1500 Classic side by side, the absence of a mid-size pickup is more than obvious considering the Ranger, Colorado, and Canyon.
Even automakers outside of North America have something to offer in this segment, including the best-selling Tacoma from Toyota. Nissan has a different approach, offering the Frontier at a much lower price than the competition. These being said, there’s no denying Ram has to make a move.
Expected to premiere in 2020 for the 2021 model year, the successor of the Dodge Dakota is understood to feature Ram 1500 parts and know-how from the Jeep Gladiator. But as opposed to the Wrangler-styled pickup truck with a double cabin, the Dakota will be much more affordable.
Confirmed for production at the Capital Markets Day 2018, the Dakota is being developed at full throttle according to the chief executive officer of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Mike Manley told Automotive News that Ram’s engineers are “focused on solving the mid-size truck solution because it’s a big part of the portfolio and growth we want to achieve.”
Described as having “a very, very different mission” from the Gladiator, the Dakota’s heir-apparent has a few more complications for FCA. “Being able to find a cost-effective platform in a region where we can build it with low cost and it still being applicable in the market” are some of those, but Manley believes that everything will be sorted out.
Looking at the mid-size rivals, there’s no denying the Dakota could be offered with a four-cylinder engine from the get-go. The Pentastar V6 or Tornado I6 might be offered as options, and Ram could make a case for the EcoDiesel V6 as well. The latter has been confirmed in the 1500 and Gladiator, and chances are the Jeep Grand Cherokee will also receive the latest evolution of the VM Motori-developed engine.
Last, but certainly not least, Ram remains committed to the 1500 Classic for as long as possible. As opposed to the latest generation of the half-ton pickup, the 1500 Classic is $4,500 more affordable.
