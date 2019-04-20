2020 Ram 1500 To Share New EcoDiesel V6 With Jeep Gladiator Pickup, Wrangler SUV

For the 2020 model year, the Ram 1500 will receive a re-engineered 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. The engine has already been confirmed in the Gladiator and Wrangler, but taking the capability of the Ram 1500 into consideration, the oil-chugging powerplant makes more sense in the half-ton pickup truck.
Speaking to Autoblog.com at the 2019 New York Auto Show, head Jim Morrison made it clear that the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 will be re-introduced to the lineup in the second half of the year. Expected with 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque on tap, the six-cylinder engine promises to be the best choice for economy- and tow capacity-oriented customers.
Morrison didn’t detail what changes have been brought to the EcoDiesel, nor did he confirm the addition of eTorque mild-hybrid technology. Volkswagen, for example, has redesigned the EA288 turbo diesel into the Evo for the eighth-generation Golf, which features a belt-driven starter/generator and 12-volt electrical system.
“The other news concerns things we probably won't see from Ram anytime soon — and one of them is a midsize pickup truck.” This comes as a surprise given the Capital Markets Day 2018 presentation, let alone the demand for mid-size pickups in the United States. Given the price of the Gladiator and the size of the 1500 Classic, Ram is playing second fiddle to the Ford Motor Company (with the Ranger) and General Motors (with the Colorado and Canyon).
Something else that Ram hasn’t got going for it comes in the guise of a regular cab. Available on the 1500 Classic, the utilitarian configuration isn’t available on the all-new Ram. The redesigned lineup should welcome the regular cab when Ram pulls the plug on the 1500 Classic.
For the 2019 model year, the cheapest 1500 Classic retails at $27,295 excluding destination. Level up to the all-new 1500, and you’re looking at $31,795 from the get-go. For reference, the Ford F-150 starts at $28,155 while the Silverado 1500 retails at $28,300 excluding destination charge.
