Ram 1500 Classic Pricing Expected To Attract Mid-Size Pickup Truck Customers

With us since the 2008 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the fourth generation of the Ram 1500 soldiers on as a cheaper alternative to the DT generation. In regard to pricing, the half-ton pickup truck from a decade ago starts at $27,395 while the all-new model retails at $33,190 before destination and handling.
Even though Ram is working hard to bring back the Dakota in the mid-size segment, the 1500 Classic will have to make do for the time being. Speaking to Motor1.com, head honcho Jim Morrison believes the 1500 Classic provides “a great price point” to customers who would’ve chosen a mid-size pickup in the first instance.

"In some places where there are size constraints, a full-size truck might not suffice," concluded Morrison. The Jeep Gladiator doesn’t count because that’s the most expensive mid-size pickup in the segment. Even though it comes with manual windows, the Sport starts at $33,545 with four-wheel drive and the Pentastar V6 engine.

The 1500 Classic is more relevant as a fleet vehicle, let alone a no-nonsense workhorse for customers with a limited budget. The light-duty pickup is available with a Regular Cab, Quad Cab, and Crew Cab plus three bed lengths that top at eight feet for the Regular Cab. Even the entry-level Tradesman comes with the 3.6-liter engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, plus 3.21 rear axle ratio and 17-inch steel wheels.

Over at the Ford Motor Company, the F-Series starts at $28,155 excluding destination while the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is $28,300 before the cash allowance and discounts. At the present moment, it appears that General Motors has the most aggressive approach to selling old-generation pickup trucks.

In the first quarter of 2019, the F-Series leads the sales charts with 214,611 examples of the breed while Ram comes on second with 120,026. The Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra managed to move 114,313 and 40,546 units while the Toyota Tundra and Nissan Titan trail behind with 25,100 and 9,683 units.
