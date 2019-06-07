autoevolution
 

ZF Demonstrates Pre-Crash External Airbag, Will Turn Your Car Into a Pufferfish

7 Jun 2019, 13:34 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Safety
Automotive supplier ZF is thinking proactively, trying to limit the force of the impact in case of a collision by creating a buffer zone.
4 photos
Hyundai working on secondary-impact airbagsHyundai working on secondary-impact airbagsHyundai working on secondary-impact airbags
Said buffer zone is created with help from the world’s first pre-crash external airbag, which was demonstrated the other day. It’s still in prototype stage and there’s no word yet from ZF on when it might go into production, but when it does happen, it should significantly reduce the risk of injury in case of a lateral impact.

Video of the demonstration is available at the bottom of the page. For it, an inflatable car was used to simulate the T-bone crash, while the airbag prototype was strapped to an Opel Insignia. The airbag is connected to several external sensors fitted on the bumpers and lateral mirrors, and is deployed moments before the actual impact.

In fact, ZF says that it takes only 150 milliseconds from the moment the sensors pick up the object coming towards the car to the moment when the airbag is deployed. The airbag itself is 5 to 8 times larger than a typical driver airbag and serves to defuse the force of the impact and reduce the degree of penetration into the cabin.

ZF boasts that, once the airbag goes into production and on the roads, it will reduce passenger injuries in the case of T-bone type of crashes by 40 percent.

“ZF presented the world’s first pre-crash occupant safety system with an external side airbag that can deploy before a collision. It can help reduce occupant injury severity for side impact collisions by up to 40 percent,” the company says.

That said, extensive testing will have to be conducted to avoid situations in which erroneous sensor readings lead to unnecessary deployment of the airbag. Or, as one commenter puts it on social media – and we’re paraphrasing here: “Imagine standing next to the car and having this thing pop up. Not fun.”

safety airbag ZF t-bone accident sensors Open Insignia
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
RENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW M8 CoupeBMW M8 Coupe Premium CoupeAll car models  
 
 