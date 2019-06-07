autoevolution
 

Karma Comes for Careless Mercedes Driver on Scottish Road

7 Jun 2019
On a quiet road near Kilwinning in Ayrshire, southwest Scotland, a motorist’s dashcam captured footage of a stupid crash most likely caused by a novice driver – or a very poor one, at worst.
You will also find it at the bottom of the page. As the motorist is going on the main road, a black SUV looking like a Mercedes GLA pulls out at an intersection. It does so too fast and without proper consideration to other motorists and, once the driver realizes their mistake, they try to correct it.

Instead, the Mercedes driver ends up overcorrecting, which sends the SUV in the opposite lane and then off the road, into the bushes on the side of the road. It nearly misses an electricity pole and stops after hitting a tree.

A white Ford Mondeo pulls over and the driver steps out to check on the Mercedes driver. The video cuts off then, but we assume nobody was hurt, except the tree and the car. 

The whole thing is so silly that it couldn’t but spark jokes about certain stereotypes. For instance, many commenters on the Daily Mail post seem to believe that the SUV driver is female and, in that case, that she was probably doing her makeup when she pressed the acceleration without looking for incoming traffic.

Even if it was a guy behind the wheel, he would never admit that the accident was his fault, as no such incident is ever the fault of a Mercedes owner. Or, at best, he would never claim responsibility because that would mean admitting to buying a car that is simply too powerful for his poor driving skills.

All jokes aside, let this video be a lesson to all about the importance of driving with proper care and consideration. No road is too deserted for an accident.

