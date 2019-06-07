Little Kid Calls Out, Shames Woman for Putting Her Naked Foot on His Armrest

Karma Comes for Careless Mercedes Driver on Scottish Road

On a quiet road near Kilwinning in Ayrshire, southwest Scotland, a motorist’s dashcam captured footage of a stupid crash most likely caused by a novice driver – or a very poor one, at worst. 4 photos SUV looking like a



Instead, the Mercedes driver ends up overcorrecting, which sends the SUV in the opposite lane and then off the road, into the bushes on the side of the road. It nearly misses an electricity pole and stops after hitting a tree.



A white



The whole thing is so silly that it couldn’t but spark jokes about certain stereotypes. For instance, many commenters on the



Even if it was a guy behind the wheel, he would never admit that the accident was his fault, as no such incident is ever the fault of a Mercedes owner. Or, at best, he would never claim responsibility because that would mean admitting to buying a car that is simply too powerful for his poor driving skills.



All jokes aside, let this video be a lesson to all about the importance of driving with proper care and consideration. No road is too deserted for an accident.



