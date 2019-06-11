NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock Is a Huge Leap for Spacecraft Positioning Systems

Woman’s Security Camera Catches Alien Strutting in Her Driveway

They really walk among us. A woman from Colorado posted to social media what she calls the most baffling video she’s ever caught, one that probably proves that aliens live hidden among us. 8 photos



In the latest viral video to make international headlines, Vivian Gomez presents what she believes could be an alien walking in her driveway. She promises the footage hasn’t been edited or photoshopped, and insists that she lacks the skills for any kind of manipulation.



She also says that, while she lives with her kids, neither was out at that hour – the sighting reportedly took place at about 9 o’clock in the evening. She lives next to the field of a local high school, so there shouldn’t be any younger kids around to play pranks on her.



In other words, this is an alien. Or Dobby. Take your picke.



“So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out...what the heck??” Gomez writes in the caption to the video. “First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason.”



As one commenter points out, the “thing” looks very much like a child in some sort of disguise, having some fun. When



The video has been viewed over 9 million times since it was posted on Facebook (it also has plenty of views on Twitter), proving that interest in alien sightings remains as high as ever.



