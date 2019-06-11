autoevolution
 

Woman’s Security Camera Catches Alien Strutting in Her Driveway

11 Jun 2019, 11:44 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
They really walk among us. A woman from Colorado posted to social media what she calls the most baffling video she’s ever caught, one that probably proves that aliens live hidden among us.
8 photos
Police Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in Ireland
Either that, or Dobby from Harry Potter got a new lease on life and is now living as a free elf somewhere in Colorado, U.S.

In the latest viral video to make international headlines, Vivian Gomez presents what she believes could be an alien walking in her driveway. She promises the footage hasn’t been edited or photoshopped, and insists that she lacks the skills for any kind of manipulation.

She also says that, while she lives with her kids, neither was out at that hour – the sighting reportedly took place at about 9 o’clock in the evening. She lives next to the field of a local high school, so there shouldn’t be any younger kids around to play pranks on her.

In other words, this is an alien. Or Dobby. Take your picke.

“So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out...what the heck??” Gomez writes in the caption to the video. “First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason.”
As one commenter points out, the “thing” looks very much like a child in some sort of disguise, having some fun. When the “alien” moves in front of the car, you can tell they’re wearing shorts and flip flops, and some kind of hat on their head.

The video has been viewed over 9 million times since it was posted on Facebook (it also has plenty of views on Twitter), proving that interest in alien sightings remains as high as ever.

Alien viral video UFO Colorado lol
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLBMERCEDES BENZ GLB Large SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  
 
 