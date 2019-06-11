2020 Mitsubishi ASX Heading To the UK This Fall

Typical of Japanese automakers with much lower production volumes than Honda and Toyota, Mazda decided to facelift the Mazda6 for a couple of times in order to keep it fresh. But Mitsubishi took things to the next level with the ASX, which entered production in 2010 as the RVR in Japan and Outlander Sport in the United States.
What you’re looking at isn’t the second nor the third refresh of the ASX, but the fourth! The Dynamic Shield design language is shared with the Eclipse Cross, and with the exception of the rear lighting, there’s a lot to like about the compact crossover.
UK customers will get their hands on the refreshed model in September 2019 for 2020, complete with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, and lots of piano black for the interior. The simpler controls for the heater and air conditioning are complemented by the 8.0-inch infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For some reason or another, the British are treated to a single engine option. A 2.0-liter powerplant with natural aspiration is the culprit, packing 150 PS (147 horsepower) and 195 Nm (143 pound-feet) of torque. In addition to all-wheel drive, the ASX is also available with a continuously variable transmission. Top speed is limited to 118 mph (190 km/h), enough by all means for a vehicle this tall.
On the acceleration front, the CVT is two seconds slower than the three-pedal setup. Even with the perfect launch, you’ll find it hard to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill in less than 10.2 seconds. So much for that Outlander Sport nameplate in the United States, right?
The ASX also welcomes a lot of safety and driver-assist systems for 2020, including Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, and Blind Spot Warning. Over in the United Kingdom, customers will be offered a simple choice as far as trim levels are concerned. Be it the Design or Dynamic, there’s no denying there are better alternatives in the segment.
Pricing will be announced closer to September, but don’t expect too much of a difference over the 2019 Mitsubishi ASX. The outgoing model costs 19,585 pounds sterling on-the-road, placing it between the Mirage subcompact hatchback and Eclipse Cross.
