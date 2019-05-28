U.S. Navy Pilots Go on the Record with UFO Sightings on the East Coast

One of the incident detailed in this report was made public last March through a declassified military video you will also find available at the bottom of the page. According to several pilots now going on the record, this wasn’t the only sighting.Between summer 2014 and early 2015, such sightings actually became a common occurrence in the military airspace between Florida and Virginia. At first, pilots could only pick up the UFOs on their old-fashioned radars but get no direct visual of them. Then, they became visible and flew so close that one of the pilots almost crashed into one.These UFOs could reach altitudes of 30,000 feet and hypersonic speeds, but they would leave no visible engine exhaust. They could also stop suddenly and turn on a dime, and would perform maneuvers that would be impossible to a human crew, the pilots say.“These things would be out there all day,” Lieutenant Ryan Graves explains. “With the speeds we observed, 12 hours in the air is 11 hours longer than we’d expect. Speed doesn’t kill you. Stopping does. Or acceleration.”“We have helicopters that can hover,” Lieutenant Graves continues. “We have aircraft that can fly at 30,000 feet and right at the surface. [But] combine all that in one vehicle of some type with no jet engine, no exhaust plume.”However, neither he nor his colleagues would say that the flying objects were extraterrestrial. As Lt. Danny Accoin puts it, their job as Super Hornet pilots is not to make up myths. They reported the sightings to their superiors, the Pentagon and Congress.The pilots’ decision to go on the record, together with last month’s announcement from the Navy shows a change in approach from the U.S. military as regards UFO sightings and their professed interest in it.