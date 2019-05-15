Driver Spots UFO in Nashville, Immediately Freaks Out

Here are the voice messages I sent my husband right after. I’m crying all over again listening to these. I still remember the terror. Be aware these could be triggering. pic.twitter.com/GFE6hEPcNu

When I’m screaming it was when it was right above me and i could see it clearly. I wasn’t aware of it until that moment. It was a triangle with red lights. It really was like seeing something otherworldly and I’m still in shock. https://t.co/FALVmkVogg