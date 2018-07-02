Last Block 4 Falcon Rocket Launches New Cargo to ISS

British Spies Spent 50 Years to Catch a UFO So They Could Create Superweapons

The truth is out there, as the tagline of what is perhaps the most famous production ever on the topic of UFOs and alien life says. 8 photos



In 1997, both UFO desks were closed after an investigation ruled that alien technology and UFO sightings had become a “diversion.” That’s what the British Ministry of Defense also thought, and it spend a good 50 years trying to catch a UFO and use the alien technology it would come across on board of it to create superweapons. The same superweapons would then be used against old enemies Russia and China, declassified papers reveal.Documents kept during 1947 and 1997 and made public just now, thanks to British XFiles expert Dr. David Clarke, reveal that the MoD kept 2 desks on alien sightings, Express reports. The goal was to monitor all sightings and activity, and ultimately capture a UFO. At the same time, authorities were convinced that one such UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) was already in the hands of enemies.The pressure was huge because of this belief. In the redacted documents, air chiefs are told to monitor communications too, and report back if they think Russia or China have a flying device with extraordinary capabilities. These include “high velocities, sharp maneuver, stationary flight, and few radar returns.”The strange part is that, even in 1997, long after the end of the cold war, Russia was still considered the undefeated enemy, with a weapons program that was regarded as a threat, Dr. Clarke points out.“MoD have been desperately trying to delay the release of these formerly secret and highly sensitive papers for more than a decade. Even though they have been partly censored they can't conceal the fact the UK military were interested in capturing UFO technology - or what they coyly refer to as ‘novel weapon technology’,” Dr. Clarke explains.“And the files reveal they were desperate to capture this technology - wherever it came from - before the Russians or the Chinese got hold of it first,” he adds.In 1997, both UFO desks were closed after an investigation ruled that alien technology and UFO sightings had become a “diversion.”