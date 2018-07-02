autoevolution
 

British Spies Spent 50 Years to Catch a UFO So They Could Create Superweapons

2 Jul 2018, 9:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The truth is out there, as the tagline of what is perhaps the most famous production ever on the topic of UFOs and alien life says.
8 photos
Police Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in IrelandPolice Slowly Chase a UFO Down a Rural Road in Ireland
That’s what the British Ministry of Defense also thought, and it spend a good 50 years trying to catch a UFO and use the alien technology it would come across on board of it to create superweapons. The same superweapons would then be used against old enemies Russia and China, declassified papers reveal.

Documents kept during 1947 and 1997 and made public just now, thanks to British XFiles expert Dr. David Clarke, reveal that the MoD kept 2 desks on alien sightings, Express reports. The goal was to monitor all sightings and activity, and ultimately capture a UFO. At the same time, authorities were convinced that one such UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) was already in the hands of enemies.

The pressure was huge because of this belief. In the redacted documents, air chiefs are told to monitor communications too, and report back if they think Russia or China have a flying device with extraordinary capabilities. These include “high velocities, sharp maneuver, stationary flight, and few radar returns.”

The strange part is that, even in 1997, long after the end of the cold war, Russia was still considered the undefeated enemy, with a weapons program that was regarded as a threat, Dr. Clarke points out.

“MoD have been desperately trying to delay the release of these formerly secret and highly sensitive papers for more than a decade. Even though they have been partly censored they can't conceal the fact the UK military were interested in capturing UFO technology - or what they coyly refer to as ‘novel weapon technology’,” Dr. Clarke explains.

“And the files reveal they were desperate to capture this technology - wherever it came from - before the Russians or the Chinese got hold of it first,” he adds.

In 1997, both UFO desks were closed after an investigation ruled that alien technology and UFO sightings had become a “diversion.”
UFO technology innovation
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
 
 