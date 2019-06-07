autoevolution
 

Tesla Model 3 Sentry Mode Catches Vandal Dousing Car With Acid

Tesla’s Sentry Mode is getting praise for catching yet another vandal after a Model 3 owner went public with his story.
The story originally included video of the vandal as well, but it’s been taken down since. Teslarati confirms it went up on Twitter, along with the full details, and the tweet available at the bottom of the page explains why it’s no longer available: the matter is under investigation and the video will remain private until it’s concluded.

However, you know what they say: once something it’s on the Internet, there’s no taking it back. So here’s the story: one guy from Anaheim, California, would often get into fights with one of his neighbors over who had the right to park in a certain spot on the street.

One recent night, the Tesla guy went out to his car to move it on his driveway, when he notice something wet on the car. It hadn’t been raining, so he went to check the footage to see where the liquid had come from. To his surprise, he saw his neighbor walking over to the Model 3 and dousing it with something from a can.

“The substance in the container was not specifically identified, but the owner described it as a skin irritant similar to battery acid. At this time, a report has been filed with local police on the matter, and a damage assessment and repair estimate are pending completion before additional courses of action are pursued,” Teslarati notes.

The man wrote on Twitter that police told him he’d need damage assessment in order to pursue the matter, so he’s working on it right now.

“Of particular interest is whether the acid used ate through the car’s ceramic coat. If the paint under the coat was damaged, the repair cost will be significantly higher than if not,” Teslarati underlines.

The Model 3 owner promises on Twitter to keep everyone up to date with the results of the investigation. In the meantime, he’s probably finding some consolation in knowing police have the vandal on tape.

