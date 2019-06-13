Man Pulls Gun on Kids Playing After Stick Accidentally Hits His Car

Some people would do anything for the love of their car, and that includes pulling a gun on kids because one of them accidentally hit it with a stick they’d been playing with.
That’s exactly what happened in an incident from earlier this month, which saw 55-year-old Kevin Scott Livingston from West Manchester Township, York County, Pennsylvania, arrested and charged. He initially denied threatening the kids with the gun but later claimed that he only brandished it because he got scared.
On the day in question, Livingston was driving around in his purple Chevrolet Cavalier and passed 2 kids walking by the side of the road. They were playing and tossing a stick from one to the other, the police report obtained by York Daily shows. One of them accidentally threw the stick at the Cavalier, hitting it.
“The Chevrolet continued south but then turned around and started approaching them, so they ran, scared of what might happen next. When they ended up in the 1800 block of Ivy Pump Lane, the Chevrolet pulled up beside them,” the publication says.
That’s when the driver started yelling at the kids and eventually pulled the gun on them.
“The man then said 'BOW!' and one juvenile took off running and the other put his hands up. One of the juveniles advised that he started apologizing to the man even though he wasn't the one that hit his car with the stick,” the police report reads.
The same kid eventually approached the driver when he had lowered the gun and placed it back on the passenger seat in his car, shook hands with him and apologized once more.
During the police interrogation, Livingston initially said he was angry when he heard the bang and saw the kids running away, which is why he made sure to follow them. As for why he pulled the gun, he said he was “scared” because he didn’t know what the kids had thrown at him and the car.
He has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment by communication, and is out on bond.
On the day in question, Livingston was driving around in his purple Chevrolet Cavalier and passed 2 kids walking by the side of the road. They were playing and tossing a stick from one to the other, the police report obtained by York Daily shows. One of them accidentally threw the stick at the Cavalier, hitting it.
“The Chevrolet continued south but then turned around and started approaching them, so they ran, scared of what might happen next. When they ended up in the 1800 block of Ivy Pump Lane, the Chevrolet pulled up beside them,” the publication says.
That’s when the driver started yelling at the kids and eventually pulled the gun on them.
“The man then said 'BOW!' and one juvenile took off running and the other put his hands up. One of the juveniles advised that he started apologizing to the man even though he wasn't the one that hit his car with the stick,” the police report reads.
The same kid eventually approached the driver when he had lowered the gun and placed it back on the passenger seat in his car, shook hands with him and apologized once more.
During the police interrogation, Livingston initially said he was angry when he heard the bang and saw the kids running away, which is why he made sure to follow them. As for why he pulled the gun, he said he was “scared” because he didn’t know what the kids had thrown at him and the car.
He has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment by communication, and is out on bond.