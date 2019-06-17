autoevolution
 

General Motors Considering To Bring Back the Hummer As An EV

17 Jun 2019, 16:50 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Rumors
The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle entered service in 1983, and AM General developed a civilian version of the Hummer in the early 1990s. Three generations later, General Motors filed for bankruptcy, ending the Hummer brand altogether.
18 photos
HummerHummerHummerHummerHummerHummerHummerHummerHummerHummerHummerHummerHummerHummerHummerHummerHummer
Immediately after the economic downturn of 2008, various places from the U.S. and elsewhere wanted a piece of the pie. Humvee Export came out with the Humvee C-Series, Mil-Spec Automotive revived the H1 with the Duramax V8 turbo diesel, and My Electric Vehicle uses the Hummer name and exterior design under license from General Motors.

After ending production in 2010, the Hummer prepares to come back from none other than General Motors. The twist is electrification, a theme that appears to be the most pressing matter of the automotive industry as of late. General Motors is developing the BEV3 vehicle architecture as we speak, and a full-size pickup with a dual-motor layout is also considered.

Speaking to Bloomberg, “people familiar with the matter” revealed the Hummer EV revival is “just an idea” for the time being. Looking at this proposition from another perspective, the electrified SUV is one of many options that General Motors is exploring.

Mark Reuss was pressed by the journalists about the possibility of bringing back the Hummer, but he’s “not sure. We’re looking at everything,” replied the president of General Motors, an answer that could be interpreted in two ways.

If the Hummer were to be re-engineered for the 2020s, the BEV3 wouldn’t be an appropriate platform for the mid-size utility vehicle. The General Motors platform for electric full-size vehicles is more appropriate, but not much is known about this piece of engineering for the time being.

What we do know, however, is that General Motors decided to develop an electric pickup truck after Ford announced the electrification of the F-150. Following the hybrid, the F-150 will go all-electric as a challenger to the Rivian R1T and Tesla’s electric pickup. Ram, on the other hand, is looking forward to reviving the Dakota mid-size pickup.
Hummer EV Hummer General Motors
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
HUMMER models:
HUMMER H3 AlphaHUMMER H3 Alpha Medium SUVHUMMER H3HUMMER H3 Medium SUVHUMMER H2 SUTHUMMER H2 SUT Large SUVHUMMER H2HUMMER H2 Large SUVHUMMER H1 4 Door WagonHUMMER H1 4 Door Wagon Large SUVAll HUMMER models  
 
 