General Motors Considering To Bring Back the Hummer As An EV

What we do know, however, is that General Motors decided to develop an Immediately after the economic downturn of 2008, various places from the U.S. and elsewhere wanted a piece of the pie. Humvee Export came out with the Humvee C-Series , Mil-Spec Automotive revived the H1 with the Duramax V8 turbo diesel, and My Electric Vehicle uses the Hummer name and exterior design under license from General Motors.After ending production in 2010, the Hummer prepares to come back from none other than General Motors. The twist is electrification, a theme that appears to be the most pressing matter of the automotive industry as of late. General Motors is developing the BEV3 vehicle architecture as we speak, and a full-size pickup with a dual-motor layout is also considered.Speaking to Bloomberg , “people familiar with the matter” revealed the Hummer EV revival is “just an idea” for the time being. Looking at this proposition from another perspective, the electrifiedis one of many options that General Motors is exploring.Mark Reuss was pressed by the journalists about the possibility of bringing back the Hummer, but he’s “not sure. We’re looking at everything,” replied the president of General Motors, an answer that could be interpreted in two ways.If the Hummer were to be re-engineered for the 2020s, the BEV3 wouldn’t be an appropriate platform for the mid-size utility vehicle. The General Motors platform for electric full-size vehicles is more appropriate, but not much is known about this piece of engineering for the time being.What we do know, however, is that General Motors decided to develop an electric pickup truck after Ford announced the electrification of the F-150. Following the hybrid, the F-150 will go all-electric as a challenger to the Rivian R1T and Tesla’s electric pickup. Ram, on the other hand, is looking forward to reviving the Dakota mid-size pickup.