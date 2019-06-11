autoevolution
 

Mid-Engined Corvette "Spotted" On Instagram, Looks Sleek

11 Jun 2019
With the introduction of the mid-engined Corvette just around the corner (the event is scheduled for July 18), I've come across a clip that requires your attention. It looks like somebody has broken into a GM facily and managed to film the C8 'Vette... or perhaps this whole thing is an elaborate rendering. We're obviously talking about the latter scenario, but this is still solid Chevrolet halo car material.
As many renderings before it, the one we have here was put together using the tons of spy material that floats around the web, so it seems to be pretty accurate when it comes to the silhoette and the proportions of the supercar.

Nevertheless, not unlike other efforts of the sort, the one we have here seems to come with a headlight design that's just not on par with the rest of the car (here's to hoping the showroom model doesn't have such issues).

Speaking of the real-world C8 Chevrolet Corvette, GM is set to kick off production of the supercars towards the end of the current year, with the first customer scheduled to take delivery of their machines in mid-2020.

So far, we know that the base model will be powered by a naturally aspirated V8, which is expected to be an evolution of the LT1 found on the outgoing C7 Stingray. As such, the V8 should churn out around 500 horses.

It looks like the GM top tool will use a dual-clutch transmission. And while purists obviously hope to see a stick shift on the list of optional extras, nothing of the sort has been confirmed to date.

Forum chat also mentions two other powertrain goodies that would be used for superior incarnations of the beast. We're talking about a twin-turbo V8 related to the engine already in use by Cadillac, while this could also be mated to electric motors for a hybrid version of the C8 Corvette.


