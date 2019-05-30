Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer Looks Ready To Hit the Sand Dunes

3 McLaren 720S Shooting Brake Is The One We Can't Have

1 New McLaren GT Will Debut At Top Marques Monaco Supercar Show

More on this:

McLaren 570S Now Available With MSO Defined High Downforce Kit

The 570S might be the entry-level McLaren, but nevertheless, Woking knows how to make the Sports Series special. This time around, the MSO Defined High Downforce Kit promises to add 75 kilograms (165 pounds) of additional downforce compared to the bone-stock configuration. 5 photos



The fixed rear wing is joined by underbody guide vanes at the front of the vehicle. “The results open up heart-stopping new limits to your drive” according to McLaren, but then again, this isn’t a racing car nor does it handle like a racing car. For some reason or another, the MSO Defined High Downforce Kit is available for the coupe and spider but not for the 570GT.



Starting at $188,600 for the coupe and $208,800 for the spider, the 570S has a lot of catching up to do in comparison to the



Turning our attention back to the MSO Defined High Downforce Kit, the boys in Woking haven’t offered a price tag for the upgrade. Available for new and existing vehicles, the package should be fitted to the 570S by an authorized retailer.



The British automaker sold 44 percent more vehicles in 2018 compared to the previous year, totaling 4,806 units. North America is the largest market for McLaren, accounting for more than a third of worldwide sales. The biggest leap, however, was seen in China with a 122.5 percent growth.



Going forward, McLaren is putting the finishing touches on the



McLaren claims the package is the best of both worlds, aiding the 570S at high and lower speeds. On the aesthetic front, the Gloss Visual Carbon Fiber brings the point home. Silver Chromatic MSO branding, High Gloss Black pylons, and Palladium Grey garnish are also included.The fixed rear wing is joined by underbody guide vanes at the front of the vehicle. “The results open up heart-stopping new limits to your drive” according to McLaren, but then again, this isn’t a racing car nor does it handle like a racing car. For some reason or another, the MSO Defined High Downforce Kit is available for the coupe and spider but not for the 570GT.Starting at $188,600 for the coupe and $208,800 for the spider, the 570S has a lot of catching up to do in comparison to the 720S and GT. The heir-apparent could arrive in 2020, and chances are McLaren will switch to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. There’s talk about hybridization as well, something that Woking is developing as we speak for the Super Series.Turning our attention back to the MSO Defined High Downforce Kit, the boys in Woking haven’t offered a price tag for the upgrade. Available for new and existing vehicles, the package should be fitted to the 570S by an authorized retailer.The British automaker sold 44 percent more vehicles in 2018 compared to the previous year, totaling 4,806 units. North America is the largest market for McLaren, accounting for more than a third of worldwide sales. The biggest leap, however, was seen in China with a 122.5 percent growth.Going forward, McLaren is putting the finishing touches on the Speedtail before deliveries start in 2020. The spiritual successor of the F1 develops 1,050 PS (1,035 horsepower) from a hybridized V8, making it the most powerful series-production McLaren ever.