McLaren 720S Shooting Brake Is The One We Can't Have

For illustrative purposes, I've brought along a render that portrays a McLaren 720S shooting brake.As you'll be able to notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page, the render was built using a standard 720S as a base, if I might use such a work to describe the supercar.On top of the S/B conversion, the rear fascia was also modified, all with the aim of boosting practicality. For instance, the high-mounted exhaust tips of the 720S were replaces with a single, massive tips that sits lower, so one could actually make use of the newfound luggage space - this kind of rear luggage compartment reminds me of the McLaren 570GT, which has a frunk and a trunk.Now, J.B. Cars, the pixel label behind this work has also delivered a brief description: "My latest edit, a McLaren Shooting brake... I know not everyone is going to like this but it's something I've wanted to make for a while!"Returning to the real world, the shooting brake genre is enjoying traction these days, with carmakers like Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche deserving credit for this.However, this body style requires a front-engined layout to make sense and it doesn't look like McLaren is preparing to deliver one too soon. Then again, an eccentric afficioando out there could comission a McLaren-based build that would remind the world of the Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan if Woking ever came up with a front-engined model.