McLaren 720S Shooting Brake Is The One We Can't Have

McLaren is currently in the midst of an effervescent development program. As stated in its Track25 business plan, Woking is set to release 18 new models by 2025, with this year also being a target for all McLaren Sports and Super Series to go hybrid. And while we've talked about the kind of intentions the Brits have (here's a hybrid 720S successor testing), we are now here to discuss a model that's not too likely, namely a shooting brake.
For illustrative purposes, I've brought along a render that portrays a McLaren 720S shooting brake.
As you'll be able to notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page, the render was built using a standard 720S as a base, if I might use such a work to describe the supercar.
On top of the S/B conversion, the rear fascia was also modified, all with the aim of boosting practicality. For instance, the high-mounted exhaust tips of the 720S were replaces with a single, massive tips that sits lower, so one could actually make use of the newfound luggage space - this kind of rear luggage compartment reminds me of the McLaren 570GT, which has a frunk and a trunk.
Now, J.B. Cars, the pixel label behind this work has also delivered a brief description: "My latest edit, a McLaren Shooting brake... I know not everyone is going to like this but it's something I've wanted to make for a while!"
Returning to the real world, the shooting brake genre is enjoying traction these days, with carmakers like Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche deserving credit for this.
However, this body style requires a front-engined layout to make sense and it doesn't look like McLaren is preparing to deliver one too soon. Then again, an eccentric afficioando out there could comission a McLaren-based build that would remind the world of the Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan if Woking ever came up with a front-engined model.
My latest edit, a McLaren Shooting brake..I know not everyone is going to like this but it's something I've wanted to make for a while! 👀 #McLaren #720s #McLaren720s #720 #MSO #MCL #McLarenAuto #SupercarsOfLondon #BHP #FOS #P14 #LT #675 #675LT #650s #600LT #570s #12C #P1 #McLarenP1 #P1GTR #Senna #McLarenSenna #GTR #GT3 #F1 #McLarenF1 #Speedtail #CarThrottle #Render