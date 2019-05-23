McLaren GT Shows Up at "Supercar Meet", Looks Sharper In Real Life

I was going to say that May 2019 will go down in automotive history as the month when McLaren entered the Grand Tourer segment with its GT. Then again, the the F1 that made the British company's road cars so famous packing three seats, it's not like the carmaker had never thought about practicality and the kind of transportation needs that need to be catered to along with high speed.
Nevertheless, there's one aspect of the McLaren GT that has split opinions, namely the styling.
To be more precise, there are aficionados out there who believe the appearance of the Woking machine could be made even better. And here's an example of this, with a digital artist having delivered a rendering of a sharper GT (here's the pixel play, in case you missed it).
Of course, one has to meet such a machine in the metal before delivering a proper opinion on its looks. And we are now one step closer to such an encounter. That's because the piece of footage at the bottom of the page deliver a real-life sighting of the 620 horsepower toy.
The GT was present at a Mclaren event that took place in Hollywood recently and, in my book, this real-life footage makes the vehicle seems like it delivers more of a sense of occasion compared to the official media.
As expected, this is a manufacturer car, as customer deliveries for the McLaren GT will kicks off towards the end of the year. In case you're considering handling long trips in such a machine, you should know the MSRP of the vehicle sits at $210,000.
Interestingly, one of the rivals of the McLaren GT is also expected to make its debut this year. And I'm refering to the 992 incarnation of the Porsche 911 Turbo, which has already been showcased in a leaked image.
