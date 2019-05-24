autoevolution

McLaren GT4 Racecar Looks Amazing, Proves a Point

24 May 2019
When McLaren came up with the new GT earlier this month, the British automotive producer stressed out the fact that it wants to rewrite the rules of the Grand Tourer segment by mixing coziness with the typical Woking go-fast assets.
Keep in mind that the newcomer was introduced as a separate model, while previous expectations saw this joining the 5xx models in the British automotive producer's entry-level Sport Series.

However, McLaren has already accustomed us to various versions and editions, which means the GT might get a family of its own.

And the Internet has already found a way to help us pass the time - why wait and see what the Brits do with the balanced chassis of the GT when we can enjoy renderings that make us dream?

For instance, I've brought along a render that portrays the newcomer as a racecar. And given the name of the production model, its motorsport derivative could simply be labeled GT4.

Sure, some might see more of a tuning car than a racer in this render, but, as they say, aero is in the eye of the beholder. Regardless, you should remember to make use of the Instagram post's swipe feature to enjoy the machine in multiple colors.

Truth be told, a customer racing version of the Mclaren GT would only help the machine prove the point mentioned in the intro.

Of course, the carmaker's current customer racer lineup already includes two offerings. The first is the McLaren 720S GT3, which made its competitional debut back in March. Then there's the 570S GT4, which is destined for a one-make series, targeting a larger audience.

Oh, and if anybody argues that the Grand Tourer attributes might not bring the sharpest approach for competition, they'll be reminded that Bentley came up with the Continental GT3 racecar.

