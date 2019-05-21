autoevolution

McLaren GT Gets Clean Redesign, Looks More Like a Supercar

21 May 2019, 9:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Analyzing McLaren's modus operandi from the carmaker's 2011 road car return to last year reveals a patern that could hardly lead to surprises. Or could it? Well, it's easy to notice that Woking's evolution prioritises going fast over everything else. However, the Brits did come up with an unexpected move, namely the McLaren GT. Introduced last week, the newcomer promises to stay true to its simple name and become the coziest Macca ever.
31 photos
2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT2020 McLaren GT
Of course, the performance figures are the kind that belong on a McLaren, since, for instance, the 0-200km/h (0-124mph) sprint is covered in 9 seconds.

However, there are a few pixel wielders who feel the styling of the GT can be made even better.

One of these render specialists is Jack Darton. I noticed one of his Facebook posts that pointed out the parts of the machine's design that could be improved last week, as you can notice below (zoom in on the pic with the white lines).


And I invited him to compile all those pieces of advice into a render portraying his vision. His answer came swifty and can be observed in the post below, which came accompanied by a brief explanation - this seems to be the most serious (virtual) work anybody has done to the car so far.

"Ten minute adjustment. It's far from perfect, but to me, it's more like a McLaren. Given more time, I'd refine it much further, and the design would evolve and simplify," we are being told.


Now, I enjoy the idea of visually differentiating the GT from the rest of the McLaren lineup and my eyes find confort in the factory lines of the continent blitzer. However, while Jack's idea of how the Grand Tourer should look like seems to bring the newcomer closer to the company's supercars, there are a few ideas I'd love to see on the production car. Examples include the cleaner frunk lid, the sleeker door mirrors, the extra-sense-of-occasion side air intakes, as well as the new wheel design.

With the McLaren tuning market growing slowly, but steadily, perhaps some aftermarket developer will take the time to come up with such a design. And if such a transformation happens, here's to hoping exagerated pieces, which can be a side effect of such a treatment, don't get thrown into the melange.
mclaren gt McLaren GT grand tourer rendering pic of the day
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticMCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticMCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 