McLaren GT Gets Clean Redesign, Looks More Like a Supercar

Analyzing McLaren's modus operandi from the carmaker's 2011 road car return to last year reveals a patern that could hardly lead to surprises. Or could it? Well, it's easy to notice that Woking's evolution prioritises going fast over everything else. However, the Brits did come up with an unexpected move, namely the McLaren GT. Introduced last week, the newcomer promises to stay true to its simple name and become the coziest Macca ever.

However, there are a few pixel wielders who feel the styling of the GT can be made even better.



One of these render specialists is Jack Darton. I noticed one of his Facebook posts that pointed out the parts of the machine's design that could be improved last week, as you can notice below (zoom in on the pic with the white lines).





And I invited him to compile all those pieces of advice into a render portraying his vision. His answer came swifty and can be observed in the post below, which came accompanied by a brief explanation - this seems to be the most serious (virtual) work anybody has done to the car so far.



"Ten minute adjustment. It's far from perfect, but to me, it's more like a McLaren. Given more time, I'd refine it much further, and the design would evolve and simplify," we are being told.





Now, I enjoy the idea of visually differentiating the GT from the rest of the McLaren lineup and my eyes find confort in the factory lines of the continent blitzer. However, while Jack's idea of how the Grand Tourer should look like seems to bring the newcomer closer to the company's supercars, there are a few ideas I'd love to see on the production car. Examples include the cleaner frunk lid, the sleeker door mirrors, the extra-sense-of-occasion side air intakes, as well as the new wheel design.



