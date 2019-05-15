autoevolution

2020 McLaren GT Revealed With Speedtail DNA

15 May 2019, 12:35 UTC ·
Now available to order, the McLaren GT is the fourth model introduced as part of the Track25 business plan. Pricing in the United Kingdom starts at £163,000, and first deliveries in this part of the world are planned for the end of 2019 for the 2020 model year.
First things first, McLaren claims the GT has “Speedtail DNA” thanks to the “beautiful lightweight body and innovative, luxurious, high-quality materials throughout.” On the other hand, there are considerable differences between the two mid-engine supercars, starting with the suck-squeeze-bang-blow.

The GT doesn’t feature any sort of hybrid assistance, and if you were wondering, McLaren detuned the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine to 620 PS. The broad, flat torque curve of 630 Nm translated to relentless acceleration throughout the range, and zero to 200 km/h comes in 9.0 seconds.

Top speed? 326 km/h (203 mph), thank you! The power-to-weight ratio of 405 PS per tonne makes the GT somewhat of a disappointment given that the 570S provides 428 PS per tonne. But on the upside, the GT is a grand tourer, and no other grand tourer comes close to this ratio.

The carbon-fiber structure is complemented by aluminum body panels, and total storage capacity is rated at 570 liters. The full-length glazed rear tailgate opens up to make room for items as long as a golf bag or pair of skis. Staying true to its name, the infotainment system of the GT features HERE navigation mapping and real-time traffic information.

On the corner-carving front, the Proactive Damping Control suspension is inspired by the 720S. Even more compelling is the hydraulic steering, not an electric steering system as you’d find in most cars these days. Turning our attention back to the suspension, the sensors help the dampers react to input from the road in two milliseconds.

“The breadth of ability demonstrated by the new McLaren GT – especially its everyday usability – is truly remarkable” according to Darren Goddard, vehicle line director. Last, but certainly not least, the GT features a bespoke compound for the Pirelli P-Zero tires that measure 20 inches up front and 21 inches at the rear axle.

