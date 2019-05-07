autoevolution

New McLaren GT Looks Like a Four-Seater, New Details Revealed

7 May 2019, 12:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Do set a reminder for next Wednesday, as that's when McLaren is set to introduce its new GT. En route to production, the British machine should receive a proper name, but for now we'll stick to discussing the fresh teasers (a video and an image) that just landed. That and the apparent four-seater layout of the Woking newcomer.
19 photos
New McLaren GTNew McLaren GTNew McLaren GTNew McLaren GTNew McLaren GTMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototypeMcLaren GT prototype
After checking out the more detailed view in the video below, I could bet that the McLaren GT will come in a two-plus-two configuration. And while my instinct my be wrong, there are also clues that point towards this.

For instance, the clip talk about not letting tradition hold you back. And since McLaren's DNA doesn't involve four-seaters (the Brits are more of a three-seater company, with the iconic F1 and the new Speedtail, remember?), this might just be the first.

Then there's the interview McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt gave for Auto Express at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show. The head honcho's words need no further introduction, so let's get to it:

It could be either Sports Series or Ultimate Series and I could see the GT further enhance its usability and further move in that direction if that vehicle could have at least a 2+2 configuration,” Flewitt said after denying the possibility of a McLaren four-door.

We’d look at it, see if it’s what the market wants and see if it would still have the driving attributes that you’d want from our cars – you would have to use a slightly longer wheelbase so you would lose a little of the agility that’s there. But if what you got back was more attractive than what else is in that segment then maybe, yes,” the helm man explained.

McLaren has stated that its newcomer would revolutionise the Grand Tourer segment and it looks like it might do the same to the family three.

P.S.: In case you're wondering about the generous length of the Macca's nose, it's there so the frunk can swallow plenty of stuff, be it the luggage of two or four.

mclaren gt McLaren four-seater supercar grand tourer
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticMCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticMCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 