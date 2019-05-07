New McLaren GT Looks Like a Four-Seater, New Details Revealed

Do set a reminder for next Wednesday, as that's when McLaren is set to introduce its new GT. En route to production, the British machine should receive a proper name, but for now we'll stick to discussing the fresh teasers (a video and an image) that just landed. That and the apparent four-seater layout of the Woking newcomer.

After checking out the more detailed view in the video below, I could bet that the McLaren GT will come in a two-plus-two configuration. And while my instinct my be wrong, there are also clues that point towards this.For instance, the clip talk about not letting tradition hold you back. And since McLaren's DNA doesn't involve four-seaters (the Brits are more of a three-seater company, with the iconic F1 and the new Speedtail , remember?), this might just be the first.Then there's the interview McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt gave for Auto Express at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show. The head honcho's words need no further introduction, so let's get to it:“It could be either Sports Series or Ultimate Series and I could see the GT further enhance its usability and further move in that direction if that vehicle could have at least a 2+2 configuration,” Flewitt said after denying the possibility of a McLaren four-door.“We’d look at it, see if it’s what the market wants and see if it would still have the driving attributes that you’d want from our cars – you would have to use a slightly longer wheelbase so you would lose a little of the agility that’s there. But if what you got back was more attractive than what else is in that segment then maybe, yes,” the helm man explained. McLaren has stated that its newcomer would revolutionise the Grand Tourer segment and it looks like it might do the same to the family three.P.S.: In case you're wondering about the generous length of the Macca's nose, it's there so the frunk can swallow plenty of stuff, be it the luggage of two or four.