And he is doing it with some fierce dance moves. Late last week, a couple of videos shot by tourists waiting for their plane to take off from the airport started getting plenty of attention online. Once you’ve seen them too (they’re available at the bottom of the page), you will easily understand why.Luu Vailuu is 23 years old and works as a baggage handler and ramp agent. As BuzzFeed notes, his main duties consist of loading the luggage on the plane and occasionally directing planes to the gate. When he’s not doing either, he’s delivering an insane amount of sass. All in the name of entertainment.He tells the media outlet that he dances for passengers on the regular. Whenever he sees a phone in his direction, he starts to do the routine he rehearses at home because, he explains, he aims to entertain.“I had just finished loading the plane and it was my last plane before I got off,” he says of the videos that have turned him into a viral star. “I was like, I might as well!”“When I work out, I just practice it in the mirror at the gym. I wouldn't have any shame!” Vailuu adds. “I feel blessed. I'm just living life and being me.”Vailuu is not an experienced dancer, having learned his moves by watching choreography videos online and on social media. He dreams of becoming one and maybe of a career as a backup dancer. In the meantime, he’s thinking of aiming for a bigger salary by becoming a flight attendant.If he does, he says he will continue to dance for passengers, but this time, he will be doing it in the cabin, while serving refreshments.