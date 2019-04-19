Domino’s Sign Holder is Here to Entertain Drivers With an Awesome Dance Routine

Give this man a raise @Dominos_UK East Kilbride pic.twitter.com/pWe9DxdJwz — Aston kerr (@Aston_kerr) April 17, 2019

Almost 24 hours and I haven’t received confirmation that this man has been promoted to CEO. Please explain yourself @Dominos_UK — Aston kerr (@Aston_kerr) April 18, 2019

On that same note, if you’re going to drive by billboards advertising all kinds of stuff, you might as well get an amazing treat, like the one in the video at the bottom of the page.One Domino’s employee, whose job consists of holding a card advertising the restaurant’s latest offer, has become somewhat of a viral star after a motorist caught his awesome dance routine on camera. Apparently, the man does this on the regular, because he seems very experienced.Aston Kerr spotted the dancing Domino’s employee in East Kilbride, Scotland, on the side of the road. He took out his phone and recorded some of the routine, which could only be more awesome if there was some good music playing. He also rewarded him with a few honks, to which the dude responded with an enthusiastic wave.“Give this man a raise @Dominos_UK,” Kerr wrote on Twitter, in the caption to the video, which sees the employee expertly flip the board that reads “Any size pizza, £5.99.” Some time and many thousands of views later, Kerr had still not heard back from the pizza place, so he offered his followers an update, of sorts.“Almost 24 hours and I haven’t received confirmation that this man has been promoted to CEO. Please explain yourself @Dominos_UK,” Kerr says, only half joking.As of the time of writing, Domino’s is yet to acknowledge the dancing sensation that is their sign holder on the side of the road in Scotland. The good news is that people driving by daily can see him in action, and their smiles is probably all the compensation he needs or wants. Probably – but a raise would surely not hurt.