autoevolution

Lost for 50 Years, Original The Italian Job Lamborghini Miura P400 Was Found

7 May 2019, 12:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Decades before Charlize Theron and Mark Wahlberg teamed up with others in the 2003 The Italian Job, another crew, led by Michael Caine, was wreaking havoc in Turin in 1969, in the movie by the same name.
10 photos
Lamborghini Miura P400 The Italian JobLamborghini Miura P400 The Italian JobLamborghini Miura P400 The Italian JobLamborghini Miura P400 The Italian JobLamborghini Miura P400 The Italian JobLamborghini Miura P400 The Italian JobLamborghini Miura P400 The Italian JobLamborghini Miura P400 The Italian JobLamborghini Miura P400 The Italian Job
For car lovers, the movie was a hit right from the get-go. In the opening scenes, Rossano Brazzi is driving an orange Lamborghini Miura up and down the roads in the Italian Alps, ending his trip as a total wreck after he hits construction machinery conveniently placed at a tunnel exit by his foes.

It is the Miura that captured the imagination of moviegoers, the roar of its engine on the crests, the amazing interior shots showing the winding, climbing road. And for a while, some believed the car was actually destroyed in filming the scene.

That was not the case, it seems, as it was soon revealed a second Miura, an already wrecked one, was used for the crash scene. But the car driven by Brazzi somehow was misplaced.

For 50 years, says Lamborghini, “enthusiasts and collectors from around the world searched and amassed numerous and sometimes conflicting clues,” about the car’s location, but with no luck.

In 2018, Liechtenstein collector Fritz Kaiser bought a Miura P400 that was previously owned by a host of collectors. He decided to send the car to Lamborghini Polo Storico, the carmaker’s division charged with restoring and certifying Lamborghinis.

After checking the car’s identification, the carmaker found the P400 wearing chassis number chassis 3586 is “exactly the one used to shoot The Italian Job,” and the discovery was announced on Monday.

Coincidence or not. the Lamborghini Miura P400 was identified exactly 50 years after the movie was released. And even if it’s unclear what Fritz Kaiser plans to do with it, it’s clear the car’s price went up a notch after this announcement.
Lamborghini Miura P400 Lamborghini The Italian Job movie michael caine Lamborghini Miura
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Centenario RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Centenario Roadster Coupe CabrioLAMBORGHINI CentenarioLAMBORGHINI Centenario CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan EvoLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 