McLaren Speedtail Spotted in The Wild, Looks Like An Airship

Remember when McLaren announced the spiritual successor to the iconic F1? The BP23 Hyper GT went on to become the Speedtail, a three-seater that can do 250 mph without breaking a sweat. However, if we judge by the reactions aficionados show on social media, the new Woking halo car isn't quite as popular as some might have expected.
Perhaps the airflow-dictated styling of the $2.3 million machine is the reason why this doesn't receive more love online. Truth be told, the official images don't seem to do justice to the velocity monster, which is why we've now brought along a few real-world pics of the beast.

Now, before we move any further, allow us to make one thing clear - the Senna was a commercial success for its maker - as it was the case with the F1, the British automotive producer is only set to bring 106 units of the of the Senna to the world and all of them had already found homes when the vehicle debuted last year.

Returning to the real-world experience that brought us here, you can see a still-camouflaged Speedtail doing its thing on the road in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.

This seems to be a manufacturer vehicle and its presence shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, automaker often polish the final details of a car after the public debut of the vehicle.

Keep in mind the Brits are already talking about spreading the DNA of the Speedtail. You see, the company is preparing to launch its first GT. And while the future model has already been spotted testing, the automaker talks about this borrowing certain features from the Speedtail.

And with the McLaren GT (this is set to receive a proper nameplate) set to debut in May, we don't have too much waiting to do.

 

