McLaren Speedtail Spotted in The Wild, Looks Like An Airship

Remember when McLaren announced the spiritual successor to the iconic F1? The BP23 Hyper GT went on to become the Speedtail, a three-seater that can do 250 mph without breaking a sweat. However, if we judge by the reactions aficionados show on social media, the new Woking halo car isn't quite as popular as some might have expected.

Now, before we move any further, allow us to make one thing clear - the Senna was a commercial success for its maker - as it was the case with the



Returning to the real-world experience that brought us here, you can see a still-camouflaged Speedtail doing its thing on the road in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.



This seems to be a manufacturer vehicle and its presence shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, automaker often polish the final details of a car after the public debut of the vehicle.



Keep in mind the Brits are already talking about spreading the DNA of the Speedtail. You see, the company is preparing to launch its first GT. And while the future model has already been



And with the McLaren GT (this is set to receive a proper nameplate) set to debut in May, we don't have too much waiting to do.



