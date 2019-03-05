McLaren Grand Tourer Shows Up in First Official Photo

During McLaren’s press conference at the Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday, the company’s CEO, Mike Flewitt revealed that among the many models to be launched by the car builder over the next few years will be a new Grand Tourer.

That’s pretty much the standard definition of the GT, and it says really nothing about the car itself. Flewitt revealed only limited details about it, saying only that it will be “the lightest of Grand Tourers” and will have “the best power-to-weight ratio.”



Expected to share a lot with the recently introduced



The McLaren GT lacks at the moment an official launch date, but given the carmaker’s drive to flood the market with new cars wearing their logo, it’s likely we’ll know more about it very soon.



Enjoying ever increasing sales over the past few years, the British car builder has devised a plan meant to take it from the niche segment it usually does business in into a more mainstream one, while at the same time making no concessions when it comes to design and capabilities.



By the middle of the next decade, a total of 18 new McLaren cars are scheduled to be launched, either brand new models or variants of existing ones.



