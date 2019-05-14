autoevolution

McLaren GT Spotted In Traffic (4.0L V8 Confirmed), Debut Imminent

14 May 2019
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we are now just one day away from the official introduction of the McLaren GT- as announced in last week's teaser, which revealed quite a few design details, Woking's dedicated continent blitzer is scheduled to make its debut on May 15.
Given the timing, a leak showcasing various bits and pieces or even the whole thing wouldn't come as a surprise. Meanwhile, the British automotive producer's engineers are polishing the final details of the Grand Tourer out on the road.


For instance, you can check out a prototype in the Instagram post below, with another test car being feature in the YouTube video at the bottom of the page.

Running an UK DVLA license plate check for the first prototype lets us know its engine compartment is occupied by a 3,998cc unit. While the idea of the newcomer using McLaren's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 isn't exactly news, the displacement of the engine is slightly different to that of the 3,994cc versions featured on the 720S (720 hp) and Senna (800 hp).

Of course, with this being a GT, we're expecting the engine, as well as the dual-clutch transmission, to feature a coziness-biased setup, even though multiple driving modes will be available.

The idea of the McLaren GT coming in 2+2 form is still floating around, even though this might not happen.

With or without a pair of child-grade seats in the back, the Brit will be a rival for the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo, a machine that's also expected to make its debut this year.

Unlike the 570 GT, which is a Sport Series model, the new model will be a standalone one and, judging by its destination and its conventional look (within the McLaren range), this may become the entry-level point of the lineup.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the most affordable model you'll currently find in a McLaren showroom is the $165,000 540C (this isn't offered in the US, though), while the outgoing 991.2 Neunelfer Turbo kicks off at $161,800. So we can probably expect the McLaren GT to be priced in this area of the market.



 
