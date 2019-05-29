SpaceX Starlink Satellites Become Light Pearls Marching in the Night Sky

More on this:

New McLaren GT Will Debut At Top Marques Monaco Supercar Show

Following the online unveiling, McLaren will show the GT in the flesh at Top Marques in Monaco on May 30th. The supercar show runs through June 3rd, and alongside the grand tourer, the Woking-based automaker will debut an extremely special 720S Spider. 31 photos



Priced at 163,000 pounds sterling in the United Kingdom, the GT levels up from the 570GT in a lot of ways. First of all, the engine is larger and more powerful. Shared with the 7xx series, the 4.0-liter V8 with a twin-turbo setup develops 620 PS and 630 Nm of torque. At 405 PS per tonne, the power-to-weight ratio allows the GT to accelerate to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 9 seconds.



Top speed is on another level from the 570GT as well, rated at 326 km/h (203 mph). “We are particularly pleased that the public debut of the GT is happening in such an iconic location,” said David Gilbert, managing director at McLaren Automotive in Europe.



Featuring a carbon-fiber structure like all



Luggage capacity? Make that 570 liters, thank you! To put that volume into perspective, the Volkswagen Golf offers 380 liters with the rear seats in their normal position. The McLaren 570GT, on the other hand, has 370 liters to offer from both trunks.



Finished in Supernova Silver, the drop-top McLaren comes with Stealth wheels, the full Carbon Black interior package, Dark Palladium aerodynamic elements, and Polished Silver brake, Shale Grey sill trim, and a black interior. Both the 720S Spider and GT will be available to order at Top Marques, and first deliveries of the latter will be made towards the end of 2019.Priced at 163,000 pounds sterling in the United Kingdom, the GT levels up from the 570GT in a lot of ways. First of all, the engine is larger and more powerful. Shared with the 7xx series, the 4.0-liter V8 with a twin-turbo setup develops 620 PS and 630 Nm of torque. At 405 PS per tonne, the power-to-weight ratio allows the GT to accelerate to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 9 seconds.Top speed is on another level from the 570GT as well, rated at 326 km/h (203 mph). “We are particularly pleased that the public debut of the GT is happening in such an iconic location,” said David Gilbert, managing director at McLaren Automotive in Europe.Featuring a carbon-fiber structure like all McLaren models , the GT tips the scales at 1,530 kilograms (3,373 pounds). This makes it 130 kilograms lighter “than the closest core competitor” according to Woking, but the selling point of the GT is the continent-crossing capability in great comfort.Luggage capacity? Make that 570 liters, thank you! To put that volume into perspective, the Volkswagen Golf offers 380 liters with the rear seats in their normal position. The McLaren 570GT, on the other hand, has 370 liters to offer from both trunks. The GT is capable of taking luggage as long as two pairs of skis or a set of golf clubs. The question is, who in their right mind would take the GT to the Alps or Pine Valley instead of driving the car just for the sake of driving?