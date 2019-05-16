autoevolution

You Can Now Configure the McLaren GT Of Your Dreams

16 May 2019
New for the 2020 model year, the GT is McLaren’s answer to the high-performance grand touring segment. But as opposed to Bentley, the Woking-based automaker decided to leverage performance and handling thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber and high-strength aluminum panels.
In no time at all following the grand reveal, the GT is available to configure on McLaren’s website with a multitude of options and equipment. The process starts with “Specification,” and three flavors are available. Even the Standard Specification features Nappa leather throughout the cabin, leather on the steering wheel, leatherette headlining, and Satin Black trim.

On the downside, Standard also means manual adjustments for the seats and steering column. Leveling up to the Pioneer or Luxe might be more expensive, but the additional equipment is worth the price. Speaking of which, the most affordable GT starts at $210,000 in the United States of America.

No fewer than 30 options for the exterior color are listed in the configurator, along with five finishes for the brake calipers and two wheel designs. Adding to the visual drama of the car, MSO is much obliged to add the Black Pack, Bright Pack, or Gloss Carbon Fiber Pack. An option that’s worth taking into consideration is the MSO Electrochromic Panoramic Roof.

For proper grand touring, the Premium Pack is a must. In addition to Bowers & Wilkins audio, the package also includes the power opening and closing tailgate with soft-close function, cabin air purification system, full-LED headlamps with static adaptive functionality, vehicle lift, electrically folding heated door mirrors, and a privacy cover for the luggage bay.

For some reason or another, the warning triangle and FA kit are listed as an option in the configurator. Even the ashtray is optional at this price point, and that’s uncanny given the $210,000 sticker of the McLaren GT.

The finishing touch is the luggage collection, which includes a trolley bag, weekend holdall, garment carrier, and golf bag. These pieces are handcrafted in Italy using Bridge of Weir leather, and yes, McLaren sells them individually or as a set.
