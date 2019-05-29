autoevolution

McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Fight Is Brutal

Anybody who knows a thing or two about drag racing is well aware of the fact that the McLaren 720S can leave all of its competitors behind (and even The Holy Trinity) in a drag race, with this obviously including the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. But what if the German visits the gym?
Well, we can now talk about a thorough answer to the question above. And it's all thanks to a rematch involving the two beasts.

Following a confrontation that saw the Porscha checking out the posterior of the Macca, the owner of the rear-engined machine decided to take the Rennsport Neunelfer down the aftermarket path and return to the drag strip arena.

As such, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter flat-six of the Porsche now works with a full exhaust and a race gas tune. As a result of the custom work, the boxer unit now allows the driver to play with 830 horsepower, so we're talking about a serious gain (the stock motor packs 700 ponies, remember?).

When it comes to the rubber, the 911 uses Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. And while the McLaren 720S came to the quarter-mile brawl in stock form, it did leave its factory tires behind in favor of Toyo R888R units.

The Porsche is owned by an aficionado who loves to treat his machines as pets (we've talked about his love of Zuffenhausen before), while the McLaren was manhandled by Brooks of the Drag Times YT channel. And with both beind deterined to find out which car is quicker, they went for three quarter-mile runs (you can skip to 3:15 for the racing tale).

Among others, this adventure teaches us a thing or two about on-paper racing. For instance, you can compare the quarter-mile times recorded by the 720S to the best 1/4-mile number of the Woking animal, which sits at 9.7 seconds.

