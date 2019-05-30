Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer Looks Ready To Hit the Sand Dunes

Boeing Starliner Fires Its Thrusters to Prove Propulsion System Works

Can you believe this desert racer is a Subaru Crosstrek? Coming courtesy of the U.S. division, the off-road land missile with a boxer engine prepares to tackle the Baja 500 on Saturday, June 1st. 58 photos



"Subaru is best known for its success in rallying, but Subaru engines have been used in off-road buggies for years," declared Quirt Crawford. "My goal with the Crosstrek Desert Racer program was to show what was possible with a non-turbocharged boxer engine in an unlimited class, and the results so far have been very strong,” concluded the head honcho.



The Crosstrek Desert Racer reflects the ongoing expansion of



“The Crosstrek Desert Racer’s results over the past two seasons speak for themselves,” said William Stokes, motorsports manager at Subaru of America. “We’re proud to renew our support for Crawford Performance and Grabowski Brothers Racing.”



Known as the XV in Japan and Europe, the Crosstrek is available in the United States from $21,895 excluding destination. The 2.0i is complemented by the



Last year's Crosstrek Desert Racer took a second-place finish in its class in addition to the Class 5 Unlimited win at the Las Vegas to Reno 550-mile race. This time around, the 2.5-liter powerplant has been modified by Crawford Performance to 300 ponies (303 PS).