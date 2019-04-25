Subaru Milestone: 4 Million Vehicles Produced In Indiana

Subaru of Indiana Automotive is celebrating the 4 millionth vehicle produced, a milestone that beggars belief considering the Japanese automaker doesn’t have the sales figures of Toyota and Honda. The milestone comes in the guise of a 2019 Outback with silver paintwork and the 3.6-liter boxer engine.

If it were your money, would you take the Outback over the Ascent for family duties? SIA is the only manufacturing facility outside of Japan according to Subaru. Production began in 1989, and annual output increased from 67,000 to 370,000 vehicles. The 2020 Outback and Legacy mid-size sedan are scheduled to roll off the assembly line at the end of July 2019.“This is an incredible milestone for our associates and our company,” commented Scott Brand, senior vice president at Subaru of Indiana Automotive. “We’ve come a long way since building our first Subaru vehicle more than 30 years ago.” If you were wondering, the first generation of the Legacy is the vehicle that kicked off production at SIA.At the present moment, Subaru of Indiana Automotive has “5,700 associates directly responsible for the quality that customers have come to expect.” SIA currently produces the Ascent mid-size crossover , Outback, Legacy, and Impreza for North America.For the 2020 model year, the Outback has been redesigned from the ground up. Revealed at the 2019 New York International Auto Show, the station wagon with the attitude of a crossover rides on the Subaru Global Platform of the Legacy. In addition to the underpinnings, the Japanese automaker decided to retire the six-cylinder for four-cylinder engine options.In addition to the 2.5-liter N/A option (182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque), customers can opt for a turbocharged 2.4 with 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet. Those figures are no different from the Ascent and Legacy, both mid-size models. Regardless of engine, the transmission comes in the guise of athat simulates an eight-speed automatic.Both the 2020 Outback and Legacy stand out with their 11.6-inch infotainment screen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air-updates, there’s a lot to like for both the driver and passengers. Customers going for the Onyx Edition are treated to gloss-black detailing and water-repellent upholstery.If it were your money, would you take the Outback over the Ascent for family duties?