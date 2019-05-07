Subaru Japan Reveals Levorg STI Sport With 292 Horsepower

Because wagons aren’t all that hot in the United States, the Levorg isn’t sold in North America. But in Japan, the longroof can be had as the STI Sport with up to 296 PS (292 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) from the 2.0-liter FA20 turbocharged boxer engine.

8 photos CVT instead of a good ol’ manual and three pedals, but on the upside, all-wheel drive is standard across the range.



The know-how from



Because it’s a sports-oriented station wagon, the car comes with Recaro seats up front, eight-way power adjustments for the driver, lots of Alcantara, and a few pieces of leather upholstery here and there. Blue stitching, carbon-inspired trim on the dashboard, and touchscreen infotainment are also included in addition to EyeSight driver-assist features.



An improvement that



Introduced in 2014, the Levorg will welcome the second generation in 2020 on the Subaru Global Platform. Everything from the Impreza to the Ascent utilizes this vehicle architecture with the exception of the WRX and WRX STI. The latest models to embrace the SGP are the 2020 Legacy sedan and 2020 Outback all-road wagon.



Given Subaru’s relationship with Toyota, the The special edition is also available with the 1.6-liter from the FB series of engines, packing 170 PS (168 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque. Both options come as standard with ainstead of a good ol’ manual and three pedals, but on the upside, all-wheel drive is standard across the range.The know-how from Subaru Tecnica International doesn’t come cheap, though. Pricing starts at 3,546,000 yen in Japan, and that’s $32,220 at the current exchange rate. Scheduled to arrive at customers in June 2019, the Levorg STI Sport features 18-inch black wheels with 225/45 tires and black-painted mirror caps.Because it’s a sports-oriented station wagon, the car comes with Recaro seats up front, eight-way power adjustments for the driver, lots of Alcantara, and a few pieces of leather upholstery here and there. Blue stitching, carbon-inspired trim on the dashboard, and touchscreen infotainment are also included in addition to EyeSight driver-assist features.An improvement that Subaru introduces to the Levorg with this special edition and the Advantage Line is high-beam assist. Instead of 40 km/h, the system now activates at 30 km/h (18 mph). It’s not a considerable difference, but baby step after baby step is more important than making a 180-degree change that might backfire spectacularly.Introduced in 2014, the Levorg will welcome the second generation in 2020 on the Subaru Global Platform. Everything from the Impreza to the Ascent utilizes this vehicle architecture with the exception of the WRX and WRX STI. The latest models to embrace the SGP are the 2020 Legacy sedan and 2020 Outback all-road wagon.Given Subaru’s relationship with Toyota, the 2020 Levorg could also be offered with electrified powertrains. The XV and Crosstrek, for example, leverage the hybrid and plug-in hybrid technologies from the Prius and Prius Prime.