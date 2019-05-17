2020 Subaru Ascent SUV Priced from $31,995, Same as Last Year

Having launched the current generation of the Ascent on the American market last year, Japanese carmaker Subaru is giving the model a minor refresh this summer, with the launch of the 2020 model year. And all the improvements come at no extra cost, as the starting price remains the same, $31,995.
The Ascent is Subaru’s largest car, presenting itself as a three-row SUV with seating for seven or eight people and a bench or captain chairs in the second row.
The range is powered by a single engine, a 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer paired to an 8-speed transmission and manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The engine develops 260 horsepower and 277 lb.ft. of torque.
Featuring the carmaker’s symmetrical all-wheel drive system, the Ascent has a towing capability of up to 5,000-lb.
The new version of the Ascent will become available this summer at dealers across the U.S. in four trim levels, namely base, Premium, Limited, and Touring.
The entry-level base is priced at $31,995 and comes with a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four USB ports, three-zone automatic climate control, and 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, among others.
The premium, priced from $34,395, adds on top of the base configuration things like Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, power driver seat, and an 8.0-inch navigation system.
The $39,345 Limited comes with a few extras, including leather-trimmed upholstery, LED fog lights, 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and second-row retractable sunshades.
The top of the range Touring will sell from $45,045 and finishes off the range with chrome door handles, front underguard and rear bumper protector, and new power-folding exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.
There are a series of optional packages available across the range, ranging in price from $1,460 to $2,950. The details on all of them and the SUV can be found in the document attached below.
