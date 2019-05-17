2020 Subaru Ascent SUV Priced from $31,995, Same as Last Year

Having launched the current generation of the Ascent on the American market last year, Japanese carmaker Subaru is giving the model a minor refresh this summer, with the launch of the 2020 model year. And all the improvements come at no extra cost, as the starting price remains the same, $31,995.

6 photos SUV with seating for seven or eight people and a bench or captain chairs in the second row.



The range is powered by a single engine, a 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer paired to an 8-speed transmission and manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The engine develops 260 horsepower and 277 lb.ft. of torque.



Featuring the carmaker’s symmetrical all-wheel drive system, the



The new version of the Ascent will become available this summer at dealers across the U.S. in four trim levels, namely base, Premium, Limited, and Touring.



The entry-level base is priced at $31,995 and comes with a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four USB ports, three-zone automatic climate control, and 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, among others.



The premium, priced from $34,395, adds on top of the base configuration things like Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, power driver seat, and an 8.0-inch navigation system.



The $39,345 Limited comes with a few extras, including leather-trimmed upholstery, LED fog lights, 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and second-row retractable sunshades.



The top of the range Touring will sell from $45,045 and finishes off the range with chrome door handles, front underguard and rear bumper protector, and new power-folding exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.



There are a series of optional packages available across the range, ranging in price from $1,460 to $2,950. The details on all of them and the SUV can be found in the document attached below. The Ascent is Subaru’s largest car, presenting itself as a three-rowwith seating for seven or eight people and a bench or captain chairs in the second row.The range is powered by a single engine, a 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer paired to an 8-speed transmission and manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The engine develops 260 horsepower and 277 lb.ft. of torque.Featuring the carmaker’s symmetrical all-wheel drive system, the Ascent has a towing capability of up to 5,000-lb.The new version of the Ascent will become available this summer at dealers across the U.S. in four trim levels, namely base, Premium, Limited, and Touring.The entry-level base is priced at $31,995 and comes with a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four USB ports, three-zone automatic climate control, and 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, among others.The premium, priced from $34,395, adds on top of the base configuration things like Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, power driver seat, and an 8.0-inch navigation system.The $39,345 Limited comes with a few extras, including leather-trimmed upholstery, LED fog lights, 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and second-row retractable sunshades.The top of the range Touring will sell from $45,045 and finishes off the range with chrome door handles, front underguard and rear bumper protector, and new power-folding exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.There are a series of optional packages available across the range, ranging in price from $1,460 to $2,950. The details on all of them and the SUV can be found in the document attached below.