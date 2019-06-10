Here’s the Ferrari P80/C Lapping the Monza Circuit

With a wrapped Porsche Cayenne camera car in tow, the Ferrari P80/C made a rare appearance at the Monza racing circuit in Italy. The one-off special with the chassis from the 488 GT3 looks as amazing as ever, but the sound of the 3.9-liter V8 coupled to the Xtrac sequential transmission are on another level altogether.

28 photos



According to the Prancing Horse, the



Speaking of exterior design, the



The P80/C relies solely on internal combustion, the award-winning F154 engine that rolled out in 2013 in the Maserati Quattroporte GTS. Even the Alfa Romeo twin-turbo V6 in Quadrifoglio models is derived from the Ferrari eight-cylinder engine, packing up to 510 PS (503 horsepower) in the Giulia and Stelvio.



On the downside, the 488 GT3 powertrain of the P80/C means that the 3.9-liter powerplant isn’t as potent as the engine in the 488 GTB. Motorsport regulations in the GT3 class restrict the output of the F154 to 600 horsepower or even less depending on the weight of the vehicle.



At the request of the client, Ferrari developed two personas for the P80/C. The no-nonsense motorsport setup includes lots of aerodynamic appendages and 18-inch wheels while the “exhibition package” switches to 21-inch wheels and no aero trickery “to highlight the purity of its forms.”



“I hope you'll enjoy what I managed to record” says the uploader of the video, and we’re not complaining one bit about the footage. After all, on how many occasions does a one-of-one Ferrari hit the track that hosts the Italian Grand Prix, the fifth oldest in Formula 1?According to the Prancing Horse, the P80/C “had the longest development period of any one-off to date.” Design started at Centro Stile in 2015, and the real deal was unveiled in March 2019 with lost of influences from the 330 P series of racing cars and the Dino 206 S.Speaking of exterior design, the SF90 Stradale borrows a lot of the styling of the P80/C along with influences from the F8 Tributo. The plug-in hybrid Ferrari packs no fewer than three electric motors and no reverse gear, along with an eight-speed DCT and 7.9 kWh of capacity for the lithium-ion battery.The P80/C relies solely on internal combustion, the award-winning F154 engine that rolled out in 2013 in the Maserati Quattroporte GTS. Even the Alfa Romeo twin-turbo V6 in Quadrifoglio models is derived from the Ferrari eight-cylinder engine, packing up to 510 PS (503 horsepower) in the Giulia and Stelvio.On the downside, the 488 GT3 powertrain of the P80/C means that the 3.9-liter powerplant isn’t as potent as the engine in the 488 GTB. Motorsport regulations in the GT3 class restrict the output of the F154 to 600 horsepower or even less depending on the weight of the vehicle.At the request of the client, Ferrari developed two personas for the P80/C. The no-nonsense motorsport setup includes lots of aerodynamic appendages and 18-inch wheels while the “exhibition package” switches to 21-inch wheels and no aero trickery “to highlight the purity of its forms.”