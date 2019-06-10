One-Of-A-Kind Vandenbrink 612 Scaglietti Isn’t Your Average Ferrari Family Car

Mars 2020 Rover Gets HD Color Cameras That Zoom

Switching to the Known as the Vandenbrink Shooting Brake, the project started in 2009 with a donor vehicle and a handful of renderings. Inspired by the likes of Zagato, Vignale, Touring Superleggera, Pininfarina, and Bertone, the V12-engined exotic retains the sexiness of the 612 Scaglietti while adding the practicality of a family car.Exhibited in the Classic Youngtimers Consultancy showroom in Uden, the Vandenbrink retains the 2+2 layout of the original while adding a sloping roof and a liftback. The dual windows in the roof let the light come in the cabin, helping the rear passengers feel more comfortable in their seats. On the other hand, the limited legroom and headroom in the rear make for a claustrophobic experience nonetheless.Vandenbrink Design doesn’t give a price tag, nor does it mention how limited the shooting brake is. All we know is that “an additional limited series” will be built “only on bespoke order, exclusively for visionary and knowledgeable customers with passion for the underlying automotive quality, aesthetic excellence, and historical significance.” The pompous wording might translate to a figure as high as a million euros, including the donor vehicle.Codenamed F137, the 612 Scaglietti came out in 2004 with the Tipo 133 twelve-cylinder engine. Available with a six-speed manual or a six-speed electrohydraulic transmission, the 612 Scaglietti was suceeded by the FF in 2011. Looking through the classifieds on the DuPont Registry, the most affordable model we could find retails at $94,900 with 19k miles on the odometer.Switching to the FF , more search results and higher pricing are listed on the DuPont Registry. The most affordable example of the breed is a white FF with 20,710 miles at $165,900. The thing is, would you choose a manual-equipped 612 over an all-wheel-drive FF? Before you answer, bear in mind the gated shifter and three-pedal setup in the older model promises better value in the long run.