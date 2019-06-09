Mars 2020 Rover Gets HD Color Cameras That Zoom

5 Niki Lauda Laid to Rest in Vienna as Thousands Pay Their Respects

4 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Plug-In Hybrid Technology To Be Adapted For Future Models

2 Ferrari 458 Italia Manual Conversion Limited To “Around 10 Or 11” Units

1 Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rendered, Out For Lamborghini Urus Blood

More on this:

Ferrari 812 Superfast Gets "Hexcamo" Wrap, Looks Like a Prototype

With Ferrari having recently dropped bombs such as the F8 Tributo and the thousand-horsepower SF90 Stradale hybrid, it can be easy to forget how amazing the 812 Superfast is. With its (I dare say it) old-school naturally aspirated V12, this super-GT needs to be kept under the spotlights. And thanks to examples such as the one sitting before us, zooming in on the 812 comes easy. 9 photos



The second skin job we have here has been handled by a specialist called Wrap Zone. And once the company shared this photo on Instagram, an user asked if we're dealing with a wrap destined for the Gumball Rally.



Well, here's the reply delivered by the said specialist: "This one will be staying in Sweden but we did a Portofino and 488 in the same style, which will be participating in The Gumball Rally,"



Truth be told, while such a wrap is definitely polarizing, it does managed to dramatically transform the appearance of the



So, to remain in touch with what the Ferrari designers intended, here' a reminder of how the Italians describe the appearance of the V12 toy.



"Seen in silhouette, the 812 Superfast has a fastback sleekness: a two-box design with a high tail reminiscent of the glorious 365 GTB4 (Daytona) of 1969, visually lowering an aggressive rear spoiler designed to guarantee downforce. The draped design of the flanks visually shortens the tail and is characterised by sharply slanted crease lines and impressively muscular wheelarches that imbue the Ferrari 812 Superfast with the power and aggression warranted by its imposing V12. Full-LED headlights integrated into the design of the sculpted air intakes on the bonnet also emphasise that front muscle, integrating with, and wrapping around the front wheelarch," we are being told. This Prancing Horse has been gifted with something called a "Hexcamo" wrap and I have to admit the name is pretty much self-explanatory.The second skin job we have here has been handled by a specialist called Wrap Zone. And once the company shared this photo on Instagram, an user asked if we're dealing with a wrap destined for the Gumball Rally.Well, here's the reply delivered by the said specialist: "This one will be staying in Sweden but we did a Portofino and 488 in the same style, which will be participating in The Gumball Rally,"Truth be told, while such a wrap is definitely polarizing, it does managed to dramatically transform the appearance of the 812 Superfast So, to remain in touch with what the Ferrari designers intended, here' a reminder of how the Italians describe the appearance of the V12 toy."Seen in silhouette, the 812 Superfast has a fastback sleekness: a two-box design with a high tail reminiscent of the glorious 365 GTB4 (Daytona) of 1969, visually lowering an aggressive rear spoiler designed to guarantee downforce. The draped design of the flanks visually shortens the tail and is characterised by sharply slanted crease lines and impressively muscular wheelarches that imbue the Ferrari 812 Superfast with the power and aggression warranted by its imposing V12. Full-LED headlights integrated into the design of the sculpted air intakes on the bonnet also emphasise that front muscle, integrating with, and wrapping around the front wheelarch," we are being told.