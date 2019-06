For now, I've brought along a Senna rendering that dials the factory styling to eleven.This pixel play brings a widebody take on the Senna's airflow-extreme design, while adding plenty of other features, such as that monstrous rear wing (you're not the only ones thinking of the Lamborghini Veneno right now).And here's what Yasid Oozear, the digital artist behind the work, has to say about the render: "Never wide enough. How much I’d like to see someone with a Senna lose it and go for a proper aftermarket look,"Now, I'd like to remind everybody how the British automotive producer describes the design of the Senna: "Organic shapes have given way to an aggressive design language that is ruthless in bending and guiding airflow. When viewed from above, the McLaren Senna is nature's most efficient shape - a teardrop - but with each corner pushed out into the airflow to ensure optimal aerodynamic performance, the body components almost 'clipped on'.McLaren's designers went to extremes, visually and functionally cutting open the shrink-wrapped body to reduce weight. Proportionally, this is recognizably a McLaren but you cannot follow a single line from the front to the rear without it passing through a functional intake or vent,"For now, we can't talk about a tuning market targeting the McLaren Senna. Nevertheless, multiple developers are working on goodies for the British missile, such as Hennessey Performance's muscle upgrades, which will take the beast to a nicely rounded 1,000 horsepower.