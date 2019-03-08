McLaren Senna GTR Ready to Take on Track Racing

The McLaren Senna on steroids meant for the racing tracks, the GTR, has been presented last year as the fastest McLaren ever outside the Formula 1. Now, the British car builder says the car is ready to be delivered to partner teams.

9 photos



The car is powered by the most potent variant of the company’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. In the configuration used for the GTR, the engine develops 825 ps and 800 Nm (590lb ft) of torque, 25 ps over the power output of the road-legal Senna.



There are three powertrain modes in the GTR, each tailored for various road conditions: Wet, Track, and Race. Controlling the engine is the 7-speed plus reverse Seamless Shift Gearbox (SSG) used in the street variant of the car.



Being meant for high-speed racing, the car generates a hard-to-match downforce level. More than 1,000 kg of force press down on the GTR at 250kph (155mph), a staggering 800 kg over the Senna.



“The McLaren Senna GTR is a perfect example of our determination to bring our customers the Ultimate expression of track driving performance and excitement,” said in a statement Mike Flewitt, McLaren CEO.



“Free from the constraints of road car legislation and motorsport competition rules, we have pushed the limits of what is technically possible to advance circuit driving capability to another level entirely.”



The performances of the GTR don’t come cheap. The car is priced at GBP 1.1 million, before taxes. Only 75 units will be ever built, but all have been spoken for ever since last year, when the car was first presented.



